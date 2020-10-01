Siemens Energy AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons 0 10/01/2020 | 03:45am EDT Send by mail :

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.10.2020 / 09:43

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Jochen Last name(s): Eickholt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI

5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 22.01 EUR 82537.50 EUR 22.01 EUR 88040.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 22.0100 EUR 170577.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Frankfurt MIC: XFRA

