SIEMENS ENERGY    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY

(ENR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/01 04:05:49 am
23.515 EUR   +1.49%
03:50aSIEMENS ENERGY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:45aSIEMENS ENERGY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Siemens Energy AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/01/2020 | 03:50am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.10.2020 / 09:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Jochen
Last name(s): Eickholt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI
5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.01 EUR 77035.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.0100 EUR 77035.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-09-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


01.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com

Handel vorgesehen. / Intended to be listed.
 
End of News DGAP News Service

63040  01.10.2020 


© EQS 2020
