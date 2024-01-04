NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The US analyst firm Bernstein Research has left Siemens Energy at "Underperform" with a target price of 12 euros. Although growth at Europe's capital goods company is unlikely to go through the roof, it should continue at a more moderate level, wrote analyst Nicholas Green in an industry outlook published on Thursday. He therefore sees an "excellent entry point" for the next growth phase after 2024 and now favors Siemens and Legrand over Schneider Electric among his five "outperform" recommendations. His "Top Picks" remain Hexagon and Assa Abloy. The expert continues to rate the shares of Sandvik, Epiroc, CNH, ABB and Dassault Systemes as "Market-Perform", while he remains "Underperform" for Atlas Copco, Siemens Energy and Kion./gl/la

