  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens Energy AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:06:42 2023-01-23 am EST
18.92 EUR   +0.23%
05:24aDeutsche Bank leaves Siemens Energy at 'Hold' - Target 21 euros
DP
03:54aSIEMENS ENERGY : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
01/20Davos 2023: China reopening? Good for growth, but tread with caution
RE
QuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CMS: Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information

01/23/2023 | 07:37am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Energy AG / ​​​​​​​Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 3rd Interim Reporting
Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information

23.01.2023 / 13:36 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 3rd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 16 January 2023 until and including 22 January 2023, a number of 381,996 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 23 December 2022, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 2 January 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price
16.01.2023  77,000 19.1069
17.01.2023  76,500 19.2259
18.01.2023  75,486 19.4847
19.01.2023  76,500 18.8626
20.01.2023  76,510 18.6451

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 2 January 2023 until and including 22 January 2023 amounts to 1,190,782 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 23 January 2023

Siemens Energy AG

The Executive Board


23.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1541343  23.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1541343&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about SIEMENS ENERGY AG
05:24aDeutsche Bank leaves Siemens Energy at 'Hold' - Target 21 euros
DP
03:54aSIEMENS ENERGY : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
01/20Davos 2023: China reopening? Good for growth, but tread with caution
RE
01/20Davos 2023: Big oil comes in from the cold on energy transition
RE
01/20Siemens & Deloitte demonstrate Industry 4.0 innovation at The Smart Factory @ Wichita
AQ
01/20Netflix changes management, T-Mobile US hacked agai..
MS
01/20Siemens Energy cuts profit outlook on wind turbine woes
RE
01/20SIEMENS ENERGY : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/20Davos 2023: Big oil comes in from the cold on energy transition
RE
01/20Bernstein rates Siemens Energy 'Underperform' after figures
DP
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Financials
Sales 2023 30 632 M 33 195 M 33 195 M
Net income 2023 108 M 117 M 117 M
Net cash 2023 2 457 M 2 662 M 2 662 M
P/E ratio 2023 91,9x
Yield 2023 1,11%
Capitalization 13 585 M 14 721 M 14 721 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 18,88 €
Average target price 21,70 €
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial, Inclusion & Diversity Officer
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Günter Augustat Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG7.43%14 721
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.14.98%28 026
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED8.08%9 051
GOODWE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.13.44%6 657
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.00%3 345
STEM, INC.14.32%1 579