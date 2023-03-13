Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens Energy AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:29:59 2023-03-13 am EDT
19.03 EUR   -4.20%
06:14aCms : Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/09Siemens Energy Subsidiary Secures Wind Turbines Supply Contract from RWE
MT
03/09Exclusive-Hydrogen firm Thyssenkrupp Nucera says IRA spurring U.S. interest
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CMS: Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information

03/13/2023 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Energy AG / ​​​​​​​Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 10th Interim Reporting
Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information

13.03.2023 / 11:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 10th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 6 March 2023 until and including 12 March 2023, a number of 369,127 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 23 December 2022, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 2 January 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price
06.03.2023                      73,627 20.1375
07.03.2023                      73,500 20.1658
08.03.2023                      74,500 19.9602
09.03.2023                      73,500 20.1274
10.03.2023                      74,000 19.8862

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 2 January 2023 until and including 12 March 2023 amounts to 3,485,148 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 13 March 2023

Siemens Energy AG

The Executive Board


13.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1580905  13.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1580905&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about SIEMENS ENERGY AG
06:14aCms : Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/09Siemens Energy Subsidiary Secures Wind Turbines Supply Contract from RWE
MT
03/09Exclusive-Hydrogen firm Thyssenkrupp Nucera says IRA spurring U.S. interest
RE
03/09Nordex with high operating loss - recovery dependent on economic situation
DP
03/09SIEMENS ENERGY : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
03/08HIF Global Selects Siemens Energy to Supply Electrolyzers to New Texas Efuels Facility
CI
03/08Siemens Energy Obtains Five-year Service Contracts for Three Iraqi Power Plants
MT
03/07Siemens Energy to service three power plants in Iraq
RE
03/07Siemens energy: has been awarded long-term service contracts for…
RE
03/07Siemens Energy signs contracts for power plant maintenance in Iraq
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS ENERGY AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 30 503 M 32 533 M 32 533 M
Net income 2023 -315 M -336 M -336 M
Net cash 2023 2 282 M 2 434 M 2 434 M
P/E ratio 2023 -49,2x
Yield 2023 0,46%
Capitalization 14 290 M 15 241 M 15 241 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 92 000
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 19,86 €
Average target price 22,79 €
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial, Inclusion & Diversity Officer
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Günter Augustat Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG13.00%15 241
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.1.95%24 345
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-5.23%7 776
GOODWE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.16.22%6 682
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.36%2 920
ENEFIT GREEN AS1.23%1 249