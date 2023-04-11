Advanced search
    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
03:46:29 2023-04-11
21.13 EUR   +1.56%
03:37aCms : Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/03German Shares End Monday Lower on Manufacturing Slump, Oil Worries
MT
04/03SIEMENS ENERGY : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
CMS: Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information

04/11/2023 | 03:37am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Energy AG / ​​​​​​​Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 14th Interim Reporting
Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information

11.04.2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 14th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 3 April 2023 until and including 9 April 2023, a number of 282,127 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 23 December 2022, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 2 January 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price
03.04.2023                      70,000 21.1293
04.04.2023                      69,127 21.1825
05.04.2023                      71,000 20.8159
06.04.2023                      72,000 20.6679
07.04.2023                      - -

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 2 January 2023 until and including 9 April 2023 amounts to 4,894,738 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 11 April 2023

Siemens Energy AG

The Executive Board


11.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1604607  11.04.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 30 738 M 33 339 M 33 339 M
Net income 2023 -368 M -399 M -399 M
Net cash 2023 1 283 M 1 391 M 1 391 M
P/E ratio 2023 -43,9x
Yield 2023 0,17%
Capitalization 16 478 M 17 872 M 17 872 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
EV / Sales 2024 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 92 000
Free-Float 53,0%
