EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Energy AG
/ Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 1st Interim Reporting
Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 1st Interim Reporting
In the time period from 8 January 2024 until and including 14 January 2024, a number of 2,408,474 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 22nd December 2023, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 8 January 2024.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).
The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 8 January 2024 until and including 14 January 2024 amounts to 2,408,474 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 15 January 2024
Siemens Energy AG
The Executive Board
15.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Energy AG
|Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
|81739 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.siemens-energy.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1815243 15.01.2024 CET/CEST