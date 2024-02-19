EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Energy AG / Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 6th Interim Reporting and Final Report Siemens Energy AG completes the share buyback

Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information



19.02.2024 / 09:51 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 6th Interim Reporting and Final Report

Siemens Energy AG completes the share buyback

In the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 18 February 2024, a number of 364,853 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price 12.02.2024 270,000 14.4206 13.02.2024 88,172 14.2466 14.02.2024 6,681 14.2465 15.02.2024 - - 16.02.2024 - -

With these transactions the share buyback was completed on 14 February 2024. The total number of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 8 January 2024 until and including 14 February 2024 amounts to 10,146,361 shares. This corresponds to 1.27% of the

share capital. The purchase price paid at the stock exchange was in average € 12.81247 per share; the total consideration that was paid for the shares amounts to € 129,999,994.81 (excluding incidental transaction charges).

On 22 December 2023, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 8 January 2024. The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG was carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares were repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens- energy.com/sharebuyback).

Munich, 19 February 2024

Siemens Energy AG

The Executive Board