

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.12.2023 / 18:51 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Andreas Last name(s): Feldmüller

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI

5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Siemens Energy shares in the amount of 7,801.00 EUR at the Xetra closing price of the Siemens Energy shares on 2024-03-14, +01:00 (in connection with a Siemens Energy share program) Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

15/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

