  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens Energy AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:58 2022-12-20 pm EST
16.98 EUR   +0.38%
02:08pDd : Siemens Energy AG: Maria Ferraro, buy
EQ
01:36pSiemens Gamesa calls EGM after parent's tender offer, shrinks board
RE
12:04pRussia wants to cooperate with Iran on gas turbines
RE
DD: Siemens Energy AG: Maria Ferraro, buy

12/20/2022 | 02:08pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.12.2022 / 20:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Maria
Last name(s): Ferraro

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI
5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.85 EUR 89608.30 EUR
16.855 EUR 78915.11 EUR
16.875 EUR 16132.50 EUR
16.88 EUR 321462.72 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.8706 EUR 506118.63 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com

 
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Financials
Sales 2023 30 256 M 32 098 M 32 098 M
Net income 2023 367 M 389 M 389 M
Net cash 2023 2 112 M 2 240 M 2 240 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,6x
Yield 2023 0,63%
Capitalization 12 167 M 12 930 M 12 908 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
EV / Sales 2024 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 16,91 €
Average target price 21,30 €
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial & Diversity Officer
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Günter Augustat Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-24.81%12 908
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-33.26%20 619
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-5.79%7 969
GOODWE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-11.13%5 170
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.30.34%3 078
STEM, INC.-47.65%1 534