Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.12.2023 / 18:38 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Robert
Last name(s): Kensbock

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI
5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0

b) Nature of the transaction
Entitlement to receive Siemens Energy shares without additional payment in the amount of 3,090.00 EUR at the Xetra closing price of the Siemens Energy shares on 2024-03-14, 01:00 (in connection with a Siemens Energy share program)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
15/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com

 
88119  18.12.2023 CET/CEST

