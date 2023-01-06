Advanced search
    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:56 2023-01-06 am EST
18.26 EUR   +3.13%
11:24aDd : Siemens Energy AG: Tim Oliver Holt, buy
EQ
01/05Continental Markets Dip, as London Bucks Trend in Thursday Trading
MT
01/04Think tank: Germany likely to miss 2021 climate target again
DP
DD: Siemens Energy AG: Tim Oliver Holt, buy

01/06/2023 | 11:24am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.01.2023 / 17:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Tim Oliver
Last name(s): Holt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI
5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
18.90 USD 3780.00 USD
18.90 USD 1890.00 USD
18.90 USD 653940.00 USD
18.90 USD 1890.00 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
18.9000 USD 661500.0000 USD

e) Date of the transaction
05/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


06.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

80319  06.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1528907&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Financials
Sales 2023 30 749 M 32 367 M 32 367 M
Net income 2023 425 M 447 M 447 M
Net cash 2023 2 356 M 2 480 M 2 480 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,1x
Yield 2023 1,28%
Capitalization 12 739 M 13 410 M 13 410 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 17,71 €
Average target price 21,68 €
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial, Inclusion & Diversity Officer
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Günter Augustat Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG0.74%13 410
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.1.89%24 482
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED4.83%8 655
GOODWE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-1.26%5 713
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.43%2 751
ENEFIT GREEN AS0.18%1 220