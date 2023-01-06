DD: Siemens Energy AG: Tim Oliver Holt, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.01.2023 / 17:22 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Tim Oliver Last name(s): Holt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI

5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 18.90 USD 3780.00 USD 18.90 USD 1890.00 USD 18.90 USD 653940.00 USD 18.90 USD 1890.00 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 18.9000 USD 661500.0000 USD

e) Date of the transaction

05/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Frankfurt MIC: XFRA

