Davos 2023: Big oil comes in from the cold on energy transition

Energy transition front and centre at Davos meeting
Europe energy crisis forces moment of reckoning
Climate activists sceptical of oil industry inclusion
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A different type
of energy transition has taken place at this year's World
Economic Forum (WEF) meeting.
Unlike 2021's COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, where oil
and gas executives were personae non gratae, fossil fuel chiefs
and renewable energy bosses sat cheek by jowl in Davos.
Activists like Greta Thunberg don't like it. But some in the
solar, wind and hydro industry are warming to the carbon crowd.
Tejpreet Chopra, who heads one of India's clean energy firms
Bharat Light and Power, was surprised to be invited to a
side-event with more than 60 top oil and gas executives.
"The course of this transition will have to take a more
inclusive approach until we all get to the finish line of where
we all want to be," he told Reuters.
This shift, partly triggered by the energy crunch after
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has been front and centre in
Davos, where United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
dedicated his speech to it.
As soaring prices drove up inflation, forced industries to
shut production and hiked energy bills, European leaders
reversed plans to cut down on investments in new fossil fuels.
OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais, who was in Davos
this week, has warned that the sheer magnitude of economic
growth means energy demand cannot be met by renewables alone.
That message, echoed by many in the industry, be it
traditional fossil fuel producers or renewable energy throughout
the past year, found a bullhorn at this year's WEF.
"Certainly the war (in Ukraine) added a premium but the root
cause is structural," Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General of the
International Energy Forum, told Reuters.
"We've tried to limit supply, whereas demand is not
decreasing," he added.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), in
its 2022 World Oil Outlook, estimated $12.1 trillion would be
needed to be invested to meet oil demand to 2045 to avert energy
crises.
Thunberg's was not the only voice at Davos with strong
objections to the industry's new mantra that the energy crisis
justifies new oil investments.
International Energy Agency (IEA) chief Fatih Birol, in a
meeting with Thunberg on the sidelines of WEF, said that new
investments in oil fields would take years to become
operational. They would be too late to allay the energy crunch,
but would contribute to the climate crisis.
Like Birol, British opposition leader Keir Starmer said the
oil and gas sector has a role to play in the energy transition.
"But not new investment, not new fields up in the North Sea,
because we need to go towards net zero, we need to ensure that
renewable energy is where we go next," Starmer said.
'LOTS OF ENGINEERS'
A consensus appears to be building within the energy
industry that demands to immediately drop oil and gas
investments and leave it in the ground are counterproductive.
"Energy companies have to be part of the solution here,"
McMonigle said, adding: "These are big integrated companies that
are really good at doing things, lots of engineers right?"
New technologies need the weight of big oil to be able to
scale up solutions, McMonigle said.
Apart from expertise, oil firms are also awash with cash
after a year of record high prices, giving them the means to
fund more solar, wind and hydrogen projects.
But that does not assuage the fears of climate activists.
Some protesting in Davos expressed disappointment over the
United Arab Emirates appointing the head of its oil company
ADNOC and its climate envoy, as president of the COP28 summit
that the Gulf OPEC producer is hosting this year.
The role involves overseeing negotiations among the nearly
200 countries that typically attend the annual talks, which
at COP28 will be the first Global Stocktake since the landmark
Paris Agreement of 2015.
"The climate crisis does threaten to destroy everything we
know and we care about, and the only solution state leaders are
finding is giving more power to those who brought us this crisis
from the beginning," said Nicola Siegrist president of the Young
Socialist Party in Switzerland, who organised a protest that
attracted a few hundred in Davos this week.
Jaber, who is the founding CEO of Abu Dhabi’s renewable
energy firm Masdar and has overseen the UAE's mandate to adopt
renewables is not without green credentials.
His advocates say his appointment is a healthy change and
that a more inclusive approach can help achieve climate targets
the world is increasingly failing to reach.
"COP28 should be about what's different this time. Otherwise
its just a waste of money in a beautiful place," Siemens Energy
Chairman Joe Kaeser told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.
