  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens Energy AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:01:10 2023-01-20 am EST
18.48 EUR   -1.40%
European shares gain on China's reopening optimism

01/20/2023 | 03:50am EST
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares climbed on Friday, as optimistic investors gauged the potential impact of a week-long Lunar New Year holidays after China lifted its COVID-19 curbs, even as concerns over global economic slowdown continued to sap sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.2% at 0813 GMT, boosted by banks and industrials.

China-exposed luxury stocks such as LVMH and Hermes International rose more than 1% each amid optimism about China's reopening.

Energy stocks rose over 1%, tracking crude prices on hopes of demand recovery in the world's second-biggest economy.

China said on Friday the worst was over in its battle against COVID-19 ahead of what is expected to be one of the busiest days of travel in years, a mass movement of people that has fed fears of a further surge in infections.

Shares of Sweden's Ericsson fell 8% as the networking and telecommunications firm's core earnings missed expectations for the third quarter in a row.

Sandvik gained 3.4% following a better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings from the metal-cutting tools and mining gear marker.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.51% 0.6946 Delayed Quote.1.91%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.26% 1.23599 Delayed Quote.2.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.05% 0.7426 Delayed Quote.0.39%
ERICSSON -6.41% 57.87 Delayed Quote.1.66%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.15% 1.08489 Delayed Quote.0.89%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 0.62% 1625.5 Real-time Quote.11.73%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.11% 0.012319 Delayed Quote.1.70%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 0.35% 779.3 Real-time Quote.14.22%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.63% 0.64322 Delayed Quote.1.51%
SANDVIK AB 3.66% 212.5 Delayed Quote.8.76%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG -1.49% 18.445 Delayed Quote.6.63%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) 0.35% 451.85 Delayed Quote.6.02%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.35% 1044.56 Delayed Quote.6.07%
Financials
Sales 2023 30 668 M 33 101 M 33 101 M
Net income 2023 290 M 313 M 313 M
Net cash 2023 2 432 M 2 625 M 2 625 M
P/E ratio 2023 48,5x
Yield 2023 1,12%
Capitalization 13 484 M 14 554 M 14 554 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 58,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 18,74 €
Average target price 21,92 €
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial, Inclusion & Diversity Officer
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Günter Augustat Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG6.63%14 554
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.7.42%26 218
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED6.18%8 904
GOODWE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.5.05%6 173
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.88%3 284
STEM, INC.10.63%1 528