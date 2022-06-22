Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens Energy AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-06-22 am EDT
15.61 EUR   -1.01%
05:03pG7 likely to discuss Russian turbine, but may not find solution -Canada minister
RE
03:47aRussian gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream, Ukraine unchanged
RE
06/21Siemens - USA's Morgan State University partners with Siemens on its journey to a smart campus
AQ
G7 likely to discuss Russian turbine, but may not find solution -Canada minister

06/22/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
OTTAWA, June 22 (Reuters) - The G7 is likely to discuss the fate of a Russian turbine blocked in Canada and blamed for reducing gas supplies to Germany, though the bloc may not reach a solution by the end of the meeting, Canada's Natural Resources Minister said on Wednesday.

"If you talk to the Germans, they are very, very concerned about" a decline in gas supplies allegedly caused by the missing turbine, Jonathan Wilkinson told Reuters. "I'm sure it'll come up at least in the corridors of the G7 ... I wouldn't hold my breath that we're going to find a resolution before the end."

The leaders of G7 industrialized countries, which include Canada and Germany, are meeting in Bavaria from Sunday through Tuesday.

Russia's state-controlled Gazprom has cut the capacity along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to just 40% of usual levels in recent days, citing the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy in Canada.

Moscow said on Thursday more delays in repairs could lead to suspending all flows, putting a brake on Europe's race to refill its gas inventories.

Canada, alongside its Western allies, has issued sweeping sanctions on Russia since it invaded Ukraine in February. Russia calls the war a "special military operation."

"We are trying to be sensitive to the concerns that Germany and others are expressing and trying to find a resolution that will allow us to ensure that we're respecting the intent of the sanctions, but also ensuring we're not penalizing our allies," Wilkinson said, speaking on his way to Question Period in parliament.

In March, the European Union laid out plans to cut its reliance on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and eventually phase it out completely. Moscow has warned that Western sanctions on Russian oil - an idea supported by the United States and already done by Canada - could prompt it to close a major gas pipeline to Europe.

European leaders such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have questioned whether the cut in flows is politically motivated rather than a technical issue.

Wilkinson said he did not know for sure if the turbines were the reason for the current reduction in gas supplies, but said the issue should be resolved anyway.

"The reason why these turbines are refurbished here is that they do need to be refurbished. And so at some point, it will have an impact," he said.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer in Ottawa Editing by Nick Zieminski and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.82% 109.95 Delayed Quote.46.69%
PJSC GAZPROM -1.92% 295.8 End-of-day quote.-13.83%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT -4.01% 426.25 End-of-day quote.-21.76%
SIEMENS AG -1.55% 101.54 Delayed Quote.-32.45%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG -1.01% 15.61 Delayed Quote.-29.88%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.65% 54 Delayed Quote.-27.94%
WTI -4.46% 104.31 Delayed Quote.44.41%
Financials
Sales 2022 28 659 M 30 362 M 30 362 M
Net income 2022 -57,1 M -60,5 M -60,5 M
Net cash 2022 2 148 M 2 275 M 2 275 M
P/E ratio 2022 -87,2x
Yield 2022 1,60%
Capitalization 11 156 M 11 819 M 11 819 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 92 000
Free-Float 59,0%
Managers and Directors
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial & Diversity Officer
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Günter Augustat Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-29.88%11 896
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-35.82%19 510
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED16.40%9 455
JIANGSU GOODWE POWER SUPPLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-16.23%4 586
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.-22.39%2 120
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-19.18%1 904