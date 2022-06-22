G7 likely to discuss Russian turbine, but may not find solution -Canada minister

OTTAWA, June 22 (Reuters) - The G7 is likely to discuss the
fate of a Russian turbine blocked in Canada and blamed for
reducing gas supplies to Germany, though the bloc may not reach
a solution by the end of the meeting, Canada's Natural Resources
Minister said on Wednesday.
"If you talk to the Germans, they are very, very concerned
about" a decline in gas supplies allegedly caused by the missing
turbine, Jonathan Wilkinson told Reuters. "I'm sure it'll come
up at least in the corridors of the G7 ... I wouldn't hold my
breath that we're going to find a resolution before the end."
The leaders of G7 industrialized countries, which include
Canada and Germany, are meeting in Bavaria from Sunday through
Tuesday.
Russia's state-controlled Gazprom has cut the
capacity along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to just 40% of usual
levels in recent days, citing the delayed return of equipment
being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy
in Canada.
Moscow said on Thursday more delays in repairs could lead to
suspending all flows, putting a brake on Europe's race to refill
its gas inventories.
Canada, alongside its Western allies, has issued sweeping
sanctions on Russia since it invaded Ukraine in February. Russia
calls the war a "special military operation."
"We are trying to be sensitive to the concerns that Germany
and others are expressing and trying to find a resolution that
will allow us to ensure that we're respecting the intent of the
sanctions, but also ensuring we're not penalizing our allies,"
Wilkinson said, speaking on his way to Question Period in
parliament.
In March, the European Union laid out plans to cut its
reliance on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and eventually
phase it out completely. Moscow has warned that Western
sanctions on Russian oil - an idea supported by the United
States and already done by Canada - could prompt it to close a
major gas pipeline to Europe.
European leaders such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have
questioned whether the cut in flows is politically motivated
rather than a technical issue.
Wilkinson said he did not know for sure if the turbines were
the reason for the current reduction in gas supplies, but said
the issue should be resolved anyway.
"The reason why these turbines are refurbished here is that
they do need to be refurbished. And so at some point, it will
have an impact," he said.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer in Ottawa
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Matthew Lewis)