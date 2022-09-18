Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Siemens Energy AG
  News
  Summary
    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:32 2022-09-19 am EDT
12.40 EUR   +0.81%
09/18Gas buyers resume nominations for Russia's Nord Stream 1 - pipeline data
RE
09/16Siemens and UN Women to train young African women in ICT, coding and further digital literacy skills
AQ
09/13Siemens Gamesa Wins Turbine Order from Ørsted for 924-MW Wind Project in US
MT
Gas buyers resume nominations for Russia's Nord Stream 1 - pipeline data

09/18/2022 | 11:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 19 (Reuters) - German buyers of Russian natural gas resumed nominations for supply on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for the first time since the crucial pipeline was shut down for maintenance about three weeks ago, according to German pipeline data.

Russia halted flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance.

The nominations are requests for a supply of gas and are not indications that gas is actually flowing on the system. While nominations were visible on the websites of the German pipelines connecting Nord Stream 1 to end users, the website of the Nord Stream 1 operator showed no nomination requests as of early Monday.

Nord Stream 1's shutdown last month has exacerbated Europe's worst gas supply crisis ever, with energy prices soaring and German importers even discussing possible rationing in the European Union's biggest economy.

Moscow has blamed sanctions, imposed by the West after Russia invaded Ukraine, for hampering routine operations and the maintenance of Nord Stream 1. Brussels says this is a pretext and Russia is using gas as an economic weapon to retaliate.

Nord Stream 1 is by far the biggest Russian gas pipeline to Europe, carrying up to 59.2 billion cubic metres of gas per year.

Earlier this month, Gazprom’s Deputy Chief Executive Vitaly Markelov told Reuters Nord Stream 1 would not resume pumping until Siemens Energy repaired faulty equipment. Siemens Energy said it could not comprehend the information provided by Gazprom.

"Our assessment is that the finding communicated to us does not represent a technical reason for stopping operation," it added.

European gas prices have more than doubled from the start of the year amid a decline in Russian supplies.

President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied Russia had anything to do with Europe's energy crisis, saying that if the European Union wanted more gas it should lift sanctions preventing the opening of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Nord Stream 2, which runs almost in parallel to Nord Stream 1, was built a year ago, but Germany decided not to proceed with it just days before Russia sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

For Sept. 19, buyers nominated for 3,652,554 kilowatt hours per hour (kwh/h) of gas via Nord Stream 1 between 8:00-9:00 CET for delivery to the OPAL gas pipeline in eastern Germany, data on the OPAL pipeline website showed.

Buyers for the NEL gas pipeline nominated 14,291,845 kwh/h of gas during the same time period, according to data from NEL.

Nord Stream, OPAL and NEL did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Writing by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
SIEMENS AG -1.84% 100.14 Delayed Quote.-34.41%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG -5.57% 12.3 Delayed Quote.-45.31%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.22% 60.1695 Delayed Quote.-19.53%
Financials
Sales 2022 28 236 M 28 299 M 28 299 M
Net income 2022 -497 M -498 M -498 M
Net cash 2022 1 657 M 1 661 M 1 661 M
P/E ratio 2022 -19,2x
Yield 2022 1,17%
Capitalization 8 791 M 8 810 M 8 810 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 92 000
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 12,30 €
Average target price 22,23 €
Spread / Average Target 80,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial & Diversity Officer
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Günter Augustat Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-45.31%8 810
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-24.49%23 286
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-5.56%7 336
JIANGSU GOODWE POWER SUPPLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-13.25%5 019
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.0.37%2 748
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.58%2 679