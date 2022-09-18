Gas buyers resume nominations for Russia's Nord Stream 1 - pipeline data

Sept 19 (Reuters) - German buyers of Russian natural gas
resumed nominations for supply on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for
the first time since the crucial pipeline was shut down for
maintenance about three weeks ago, according to German pipeline
data.
Russia halted flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which
runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, on Aug. 31 for what was
supposed to be three days of maintenance.
The nominations are requests for a supply of gas and are not
indications that gas is actually flowing on the system. While
nominations were visible on the websites of the German pipelines
connecting Nord Stream 1 to end users, the website of the Nord
Stream 1 operator showed no nomination requests as of early
Monday.
Nord Stream 1's shutdown last month has exacerbated Europe's
worst gas supply crisis ever, with energy prices soaring and
German importers even discussing possible rationing in the
European Union's biggest economy.
Moscow has blamed sanctions, imposed by the West after
Russia invaded Ukraine, for hampering routine operations and the
maintenance of Nord Stream 1. Brussels says this is a pretext
and Russia is using gas as an economic weapon to retaliate.
Nord Stream 1 is by far the biggest Russian gas pipeline to
Europe, carrying up to 59.2 billion cubic metres of gas per
year.
Earlier this month, Gazprom’s Deputy Chief
Executive Vitaly Markelov told Reuters Nord Stream 1 would not
resume pumping until Siemens Energy repaired faulty
equipment. Siemens Energy said it could not comprehend the
information provided by Gazprom.
"Our assessment is that the finding communicated to us does
not represent a technical reason for stopping operation," it
added.
European gas prices have more than doubled from
the start of the year amid a decline in Russian supplies.
President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied Russia had
anything to do with Europe's energy crisis, saying that if the
European Union wanted more gas it should lift sanctions
preventing the opening of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
Nord Stream 2, which runs almost in parallel to Nord Stream
1, was built a year ago, but Germany decided not to proceed with
it just days before Russia sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb.
24.
For Sept. 19, buyers nominated for 3,652,554 kilowatt hours
per hour (kwh/h) of gas via Nord Stream 1 between 8:00-9:00 CET
for delivery to the OPAL gas pipeline in eastern Germany, data
on the OPAL pipeline website showed.
Buyers for the NEL gas pipeline nominated 14,291,845 kwh/h
of gas during the same time period, according to data from NEL.
Nord Stream, OPAL and NEL did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
