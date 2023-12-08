NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The US bank JPMorgan has downgraded Siemens Energy from "Neutral" to "Underweight" and lowered the price target from 13.80 to 9.20 euros. The optimists are focusing on the sum of all parts of the energy group, wrote analyst Akash Gupta in a study published on Friday. However, there is no clear way to realize this, he added. Meanwhile, the debates about a possibly necessary strengthening of the balance sheet continued. In the capital goods sector, the JPMorgan experts favor Andritz, Ashtead, Melrose, Prysmian, Schneider and Smiths in 2024./ag/ajx

Publication of the original study: 07.12.2023 / 15:43 / GMT

First dissemination of the original study: 08.12.2023 / 00:15 / GMT

