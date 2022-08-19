Log in
    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:26 2022-08-19 pm EDT
15.94 EUR   -2.55%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nord Stream 1 pipeline to shut for three days at end of Aug, Gazprom says

08/19/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Gazprom sign is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg

(Reuters) - The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which supplies gas from Russia to Europe under the Baltic Sea, will be shut down for three days from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 as its only remaining gas compressor requires maintenance, Gazprom said on Friday.

The closure will bring further disruption to Europe's gas supplies with the pipeline already running at only 20% of its capacity, with Gazprom previously citing the need to repair other compressors, and fears Russia could halt supplies completely heading into the winter heating season.

After maintenance is complete, flows of 33 million cubic metres (mcm) a day - in line with current volumes - will resume, it said.

In its statement on Friday, Gazprom said maintenance works at the remaining Trent 60 gas compressor station would be carried out together with Siemens.

"Upon completion of work and in the absence of technical malfunctions of the unit, gas transportation will be restored to the level of 33 mcm per day," the statement said.

Nord Stream 1's full capacity is 167 mcm per day.

Siemens Energy was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Susan Fenton, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENERGY S.P.A. -0.58% 2.565 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SIEMENS AG -1.87% 108.2 Delayed Quote.-27.78%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG -2.81% 15.9 Delayed Quote.-27.26%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.55% 59.05 Delayed Quote.-19.31%
All news about SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Financials
Sales 2022 28 241 M 28 628 M 28 628 M
Net income 2022 -449 M -455 M -455 M
Net cash 2022 1 802 M 1 827 M 1 827 M
P/E ratio 2022 -35,6x
Yield 2022 0,92%
Capitalization 11 692 M 11 739 M 11 852 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 92 000
Free-Float 59,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 16,36 €
Average target price 22,25 €
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial & Diversity Officer
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Günter Augustat Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-27.26%11 852
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-3.95%30 649
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED17.32%10 093
JIANGSU GOODWE POWER SUPPLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD33.08%7 931
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.41.87%3 346
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.12.63%3 084