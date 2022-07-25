Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Siemens Energy AG
  News
  Summary
    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:19 2022-07-25 am EDT
14.94 EUR   -2.27%
14.94 EUR   -2.27%
05:45aNord Stream flows stable, Eastbound Yamal-Europe flows edge up
RE
05:05aKREMLIN : Repaired gas turbine for Nord Stream 1 to be installed
RE
12:22aGazprom Secures Nord Stream 1 Turbine Export Papers From Siemens Energy
MT
Nord Stream flows stable, Eastbound Yamal-Europe flows edge up

07/25/2022 | 05:45am EDT
LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Physical flows of Russian gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany remained stable on Monday, while eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany inched up, operators' data showed.

On the Nord Stream AG website, physical flows were at 29,284,089 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) for 0900-1000 CET (0700-0800 GMT), compared with levels around 29,000,000 kWh/h the previous day.

Nord Stream 1, which runs on the bed of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, resumed pumping gas on Thursday after a 10-day maintenance shutdown, but at only 40% of its capacity.

Siemens Energy handed over Canadian documentation to Russian gas giant Gazprom on Sunday which would allow the transport of turbines for the Nord Stream 1, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported.

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany slightly increased on Monday morning, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 3,068,988 kWh/h versus levels of around 2,800,000 kWh/h the previous day.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point remained steady on Monday and stood at 36.8 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, compared to 36.9 mcm the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 41.7 million cubic metres (mcm) on Monday versus 41.2 mcm a day earlier.

An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by Nina Chestney)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 0.61% 390.3 End-of-day quote.-28.36%
SIEMENS AG 0.02% 105.46 Delayed Quote.-30.95%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG -2.36% 14.925 Delayed Quote.-32.04%
05:45aNord Stream flows stable, Eastbound Yamal-Europe flows edge up
RE
05:05aKREMLIN : Repaired gas turbine for Nord Stream 1 to be installed
RE
12:22aGazprom Secures Nord Stream 1 Turbine Export Papers From Siemens Energy
MT
07/24Siemens Energy hands Gazprom documentation for transport of Nord Stream 1 turbine -medi..
RE
07/22Gazprom says no additional obligations for Russia to get Nord Stream 1 turbine
RE
07/22Nord Stream's Gas Turbine Still Stuck in Transit in Germany
MT
07/22WIND POWER FOR 1.8 MILLION PEOPLE : Siemens Energy wins largest grid connection order to d..
PU
07/22Vinci Unit, Siemens Energy Win Contract To Build High-voltage Converter Platforms
MT
07/21EXCLUSIVE-NORD STREAM TURBINE STUCK : sources
RE
07/21Kremlin says Russia is reliable gas supplier, blames Europe for problems
RE
