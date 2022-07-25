Nord Stream flows stable, Eastbound Yamal-Europe flows edge up

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Physical flows of Russian gas
through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany remained stable on
Monday, while eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline
to Poland from Germany inched up, operators' data showed.
On the Nord Stream AG website, physical flows were at
29,284,089 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) for 0900-1000 CET
(0700-0800 GMT), compared with levels around 29,000,000 kWh/h
the previous day.
Nord Stream 1, which runs on the bed of the Baltic Sea from
Russia to Germany, resumed pumping gas on Thursday after a
10-day maintenance shutdown, but at only 40% of its capacity.
Siemens Energy handed over Canadian documentation
to Russian gas giant Gazprom on Sunday which would
allow the transport of turbines for the Nord Stream 1, Russia's
Kommersant newspaper reported.
Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland
from Germany slightly increased on Monday morning, data from
pipeline operator Gascade showed.
Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German
border stood at 3,068,988 kWh/h versus levels of around
2,800,000 kWh/h the previous day.
Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine
via the Velke Kapusany border point remained steady on Monday
and stood at 36.8 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, compared
to 36.9 mcm the previous day, data from the Ukrainian
transmission system operator showed.
Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via
the Sudzha entry point was seen at 41.7 million cubic metres
(mcm) on Monday versus 41.2 mcm a day earlier.
An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point
was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by Nina Chestney)