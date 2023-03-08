Renewables firm PNE explores sale of U.S. unit over project costs - sources

The deal covers a near-term pipeline project covering more than 4 gigawatts (GW) of solar, wind and storage, with onshore wind accounting for nearly half of that, according to a teaser document sent to potential buyers and reviewed by Reuters.

PNE USA expects to add roughly half a gigawatt of solar, wind and storage capacity between 2023 and 2030, the document said, adding that it has a track record of developing 7.9 GW of projects.

