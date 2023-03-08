Advanced search
    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
2023-03-08
20.01 EUR   +0.50%
06:54aRenewables firm PNE explores sale of U.S. unit over project costs - sources
RE
12:19aSiemens Energy Obtains Five-year Service Contracts for Three Iraqi Power Plants
MT
03/07Siemens Energy to service three power plants in Iraq
RE
Renewables firm PNE explores sale of U.S. unit over project costs - sources

03/08/2023 | 06:54am EST
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's PNE AG is exploring a sale of its U.S. solar and wind business due to high project costs, two people familiar with the matter said, adding that Washington's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could help attract suitors.

The deal covers a near-term pipeline project covering more than 4 gigawatts (GW) of solar, wind and storage, with onshore wind accounting for nearly half of that, according to a teaser document sent to potential buyers and reviewed by Reuters.

PNE USA expects to add roughly half a gigawatt of solar, wind and storage capacity between 2023 and 2030, the document said, adding that it has a track record of developing 7.9 GW of projects.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Friederike Heine)

By Christoph Steitz


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PNE AG -0.62% 15.94 Delayed Quote.-24.87%
RWE AG -0.52% 38.46 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG 0.23% 19.95 Delayed Quote.13.26%
