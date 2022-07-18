Log in
    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:52 2022-07-18 am EDT
14.54 EUR   +2.54%
Russia's Gazprom tells Europe gas halt beyond its control

07/18/2022 | 11:34am EDT
LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of 'extraordinary' circumstances, according to a letter seen by Reuters, upping the ante in an economic tit-for-tat with the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Dated July 14, the letter from the Russian state gas monopoly, said it was declaring force majeure on supplies, starting from June 14.

Known as an 'act of God' clause, force majeure is standard in business contracts and spells out extreme circumstances that excuse a party from their legal obligations.

Gazprom's had no immediate comment on the force majeure.

Uniper, Germany's biggest importer of Russian gas, was among the customers who said they had received a letter, and that it had formally rejected the claim as unjustified.

It did not share the letter, but a trading source, asking not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue, said the force majeure concerned supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, a major supply route to Germany and beyond.

Flows through the pipeline are at zero as the link undergoes annual maintenance that began on July 11 and is meant to conclude on Thursday.

Europe fears Moscow could keep the pipeline mothballed in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Russia over the war in Ukraine, heightening an energy crisis that risks tipping the region in recession.

TURBINE DELAY

Already on June 14, Gazprom had cut the pipeline's capacity to 40%, citing the delay of a turbine being maintained in Canada by equipment supplier Siemens Energy.

Canada sent the turbine for the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Germany by plane on July 17 after repair work had been completed, Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the situation.

Provided there are no problems with logistics and customs, it will take another five to seven days for the turbine to reach Russia, the report said.

Germany's economy ministry said on Monday it could not provide details of the turbine's whereabouts.

But a spokesperson for the ministry said it was a replacement part that was meant to be used only from September, meaning its absence could not be the real reason for the fall-off in gas flows prior to the maintenance.

"This sounds like a first hint that the gas supplies via NS1 will possibly not resume after the 10-day maintenance has ended," said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN Amro.

“Depending on what ‘extraordinary’ circumstances have in mind in order to declare the force majeure, and whether these issues are technical or more political, it could mean the next step in escalation between Russia and Europe/Germany," he added.

Austrian oil and gas group OMV, however, said on Monday it expected gas deliveries from Russia through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to resume as planned after the outage.

Russian gas supplies have been declining via major routes for some months, including via Ukraine and Belarus as well as through Nord Stream 1 under the Baltic Sea.

The European Union, which has imposed sanctions on Moscow, aims to stop using Russian fossil fuels by 2027 but wants supplies to continue for now as it develops alternative sources.

For Moscow and for Gazprom, the energy flows are a vital revenue stream when Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin terms a "special military operation", have strained Russian finances.

According to the Russian Finance Ministry, the federal budget received 6.4 trillion roubles ($115.32 billion) from oil and gas sales in the first half of the year. This is compared to planned 9.5 trillion roubles for the whole 2022.

The grace period for payments on two of Gazprom's international bonds expires on July 19, and if foreign creditors are not paid by then the company will technically be in default.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; additional reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt, Bozorg Sharafedin in London, writing by Nina Chestney in London; Editing by David Goodman, Edmund Blair and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.65% 105.54 Delayed Quote.29.37%
OMV AG 2.94% 41.34 Delayed Quote.-19.60%
PJSC GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 0.61% 390.3 End-of-day quote.-28.36%
SIEMENS AG 1.10% 101.2 Delayed Quote.-33.72%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG 2.54% 14.535 Delayed Quote.-35.37%
UNIPER SE 0.91% 9.445 Delayed Quote.-77.40%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 3.06% 57.2 Delayed Quote.-24.94%
WTI 4.45% 101.598 Delayed Quote.29.51%
Financials
Sales 2022 28 475 M 28 734 M 28 734 M
Net income 2022 -137 M -138 M -138 M
Net cash 2022 2 128 M 2 148 M 2 148 M
P/E ratio 2022 -98,6x
Yield 2022 1,57%
Capitalization 10 131 M 10 223 M 10 223 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 92 000
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 14,18 €
Average target price 24,56 €
Spread / Average Target 73,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial & Diversity Officer
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Günter Augustat Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-36.97%10 223
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-14.16%27 508
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED33.72%11 553
JIANGSU GOODWE POWER SUPPLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD13.02%6 764
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.-33.42%1 819
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-30.98%1 626