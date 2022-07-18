Russia's Gazprom tells Europe gas halt beyond its control

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom has told
customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of
'extraordinary' circumstances, according to a letter seen by
Reuters, upping the ante in an economic tit-for-tat with the
West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Dated July 14, the letter from the Russian state gas
monopoly, said it was declaring force majeure on supplies,
starting from June 14.
Known as an 'act of God' clause, force majeure is standard
in business contracts and spells out extreme circumstances that
excuse a party from their legal obligations.
Gazprom's had no immediate comment on the force
majeure.
Uniper, Germany's biggest importer of Russian gas, was among
the customers who said they had received a letter, and that it
had formally rejected the claim as unjustified.
It did not share the letter, but a trading source, asking
not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue,
said the force majeure concerned supplies through the Nord
Stream 1 pipeline, a major supply route to Germany and beyond.
Flows through the pipeline are at zero as the link undergoes
annual maintenance that began on July 11 and is meant to
conclude on Thursday.
Europe fears Moscow could keep the pipeline mothballed in
retaliation for sanctions imposed on Russia over the war in
Ukraine, heightening an energy crisis that risks tipping the
region in recession.
TURBINE DELAY
Already on June 14, Gazprom had cut the pipeline's capacity
to 40%, citing the delay of a turbine being maintained in Canada
by equipment supplier Siemens Energy.
Canada sent the turbine for the Nord Stream gas pipeline to
Germany by plane on July 17 after repair work had been
completed, Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday, citing
people familiar with the situation.
Provided there are no problems with logistics and customs,
it will take another five to seven days for the turbine to reach
Russia, the report said.
Germany's economy ministry said on Monday it could not
provide details of the turbine's whereabouts.
But a spokesperson for the ministry said it was a
replacement part that was meant to be used only from September,
meaning its absence could not be the real reason for the
fall-off in gas flows prior to the maintenance.
"This sounds like a first hint that the gas supplies via NS1
will possibly not resume after the 10-day maintenance has
ended," said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN
Amro.
“Depending on what ‘extraordinary’ circumstances have in
mind in order to declare the force majeure, and whether these
issues are technical or more political, it could mean the next
step in escalation between Russia and Europe/Germany," he added.
Austrian oil and gas group OMV, however, said on
Monday it expected gas deliveries from Russia through the Nord
Stream 1 pipeline to resume as planned after the outage.
Russian gas supplies have been declining via major routes
for some months, including via Ukraine and Belarus as well as
through Nord Stream 1 under the Baltic Sea.
The European Union, which has imposed sanctions on Moscow,
aims to stop using Russian fossil fuels by 2027 but wants
supplies to continue for now as it develops alternative sources.
For Moscow and for Gazprom, the energy flows are a vital
revenue stream when Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of
Ukraine, which the Kremlin terms a "special military operation",
have strained Russian finances.
According to the Russian Finance Ministry, the federal
budget received 6.4 trillion roubles ($115.32 billion) from oil
and gas sales in the first half of the year. This is compared to
planned 9.5 trillion roubles for the whole 2022.
The grace period for payments on two of Gazprom's
international bonds expires on July 19, and if foreign creditors
are not paid by then the company will technically be in default.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; additional reporting by Christoph
Steitz in Frankfurt, Bozorg Sharafedin in London, writing by
Nina Chestney in London; Editing by David Goodman, Edmund Blair
and Barbara Lewis)