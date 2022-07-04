Log in
Russian gas flows to Europe steady via Nord Stream, Ukraine
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/01Siemens launches Building X, an open AI-enabled suite for net zero buildings
AQ
Russian gas flows to Europe steady via Nord Stream, Ukraine

07/04/2022
July 4 (Reuters) - Flows of Russian gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and through Ukraine were steady on Monday , as were reverse flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline, operator data showed.

Physical flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea stood at 29,230,775 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h), in line with levels above 29,000,000 kWh/h over the weekend, operator company information showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom this month said that capacity through the pipeline would be cut to only 40% owing to the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy in Canada.

Nord Stream will undergo regular annual maintenance from July 11 to July 21, taking flows down to zero and sparking concern over how promptly they will resume afterwards.

Nominations for gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 37.1 million cubic metres (mcm) per day on Monday, unchanged from the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.1 mcm on Monday, unchanged from Sunday.

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany were largely unchanged, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 2,187,092 kWh/h early on Monday, compared with about 2,130,000 kWh/h over the weekend. (Reporting by Nora Buli; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM -7.00% 192.5 End-of-day quote.-43.92%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT -0.29% 395.05 End-of-day quote.-27.49%
SIEMENS AG 0.64% 96.59 Delayed Quote.-37.12%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG -2.57% 13.865 Delayed Quote.-36.77%
UNIPER SE -3.39% 15.1 Delayed Quote.-62.61%
