Siemens Energy AG
Equities
ENR
DE000ENER6Y0
Renewable Energy Equipment & Services
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|Pre-market 02:01:20 am
|23.28 EUR
|+0.17%
|23.46
|+0.75%
|07:47am
|SIEMENS ENERGY : Jefferies sticks Neutral
|ZD
|Jun. 11
|Wind power supplies 13.8 percent of the electricity fed into the grid in NRW
|DP
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+94.00%
|19.52B
|+8.59%
|19.2B
|-29.27%
|6.02B
|-15.87%
|3.13B
|-32.12%
|2.11B
|-26.19%
|1.88B
|+159.75%
|1.27B
|-27.40%
|1.11B
|-14.31%
|922M
|-8.24%
|934M
- Stock Market
- Equities
- ENR Stock
- News Siemens Energy AG
- SIEMENS ENERGY : Jefferies sticks Neutral