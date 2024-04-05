Siemens Energy AG
Equities
ENR
DE000ENER6Y0
Renewable Energy Equipment & Services
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|17.8 EUR
|-2.30%
|+2.13%
|+48.08%
|10:22am
|SIEMENS ENERGY : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
|ZD
|Apr. 04
|DAX Index Edges Up as Germany's Private Sector Activity Improves
|MT
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+48.08%
|15.48B
|+19.74%
|21.44B
|-15.70%
|7.22B
|-23.60%
|2.89B
|-14.04%
|2.68B
|-15.12%
|2.16B
|-10.36%
|1.37B
|+3.80%
|1.06B
|+41.78%
|1.02B
|+88.49%
|925M
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Siemens Energy AG - Xetra
- News Siemens Energy AG
- SIEMENS ENERGY : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays