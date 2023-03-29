Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens Energy AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:04:04 2023-03-29 am EDT
19.67 EUR   +1.56%
08:31aScottishPower Signs $1.6 Billion Contract for East Anglia Three Project
DJ
04:33aSiemens Energy Wins GBP1.3 Billion Wind Turbine Order from Spain's Iberdrola
MT
03:25aIberdrola buys 1.3 bln euros' worth of wind turbines from Siemens Energy
RE
ScottishPower Signs $1.6 Billion Contract for East Anglia Three Project

03/29/2023 | 08:31am EDT
By Giulia Petroni


ScottishPower on Wednesday formalized a 1.3 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) contract with Siemens Gamesa for the supply of turbines for the East Anglia Three offshore wind farm in the U.K.

The Iberdrola SA-owned energy company said the 95 turbines made by Siemens Energy AG's Spanish unit will have a combined capacity of 1.4 gigawatts, generating enough energy to meet the annual demand of 1.3 million households.

East Anglia Three is set to be constructed in the Southern North Sea, off the Norfolk coast.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-23 0830ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IBERDROLA, S.A. 0.09% 11.26 Delayed Quote.2.93%
SIEMENS AG 1.55% 145.82 Delayed Quote.10.71%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG 1.68% 19.7 Delayed Quote.10.18%
Financials
Sales 2023 30 599 M 33 177 M 33 177 M
Net income 2023 -303 M -329 M -329 M
Net cash 2023 1 896 M 2 056 M 2 056 M
P/E ratio 2023 -44,4x
Yield 2023 0,41%
Capitalization 13 934 M 15 107 M 15 107 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 92 000
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 19,37 €
Average target price 23,46 €
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial, Inclusion & Diversity Officer
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Günter Augustat Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG10.18%15 107
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-8.59%22 362
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-19.64%16 197
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-11.72%7 294
GOODWE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-10.42%5 187
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.50%2 958
