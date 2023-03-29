ScottishPower Signs $1.6 Billion Contract for East Anglia Three Project

By Giulia Petroni

ScottishPower on Wednesday formalized a 1.3 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) contract with Siemens Gamesa for the supply of turbines for the East Anglia Three offshore wind farm in the U.K.

The Iberdrola SA-owned energy company said the 95 turbines made by Siemens Energy AG's Spanish unit will have a combined capacity of 1.4 gigawatts, generating enough energy to meet the annual demand of 1.3 million households.

East Anglia Three is set to be constructed in the Southern North Sea, off the Norfolk coast.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-23 0830ET