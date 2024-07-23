- Convenience Translation -

Update to the Declaration of Conformity by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Siemens Energy AG with the German Corporate Governance Code pursuant to Section 161 of the German Stock Corporation Act

Siemens Energy AG submitted a declaration of conformity with the recommendations of the Government Commission on the German Corporate Governance Code in the version dated April 28, 2022, as published by the Federal Ministry of Justice in the official section of the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) most recently in September

2023. That declaration is updated as follows:

The guarantee pledged by the Federal Republic of Germany in December 2023 (the government guarantee) precludes variable compensation for the members of the Executive Board for the fiscal years between 2024 and 2026, provided that guarantees secured by the government guarantee are issued within these fiscal years. Accordingly, no variable compensation within the meaning of Section G of the Code is granted for the respective fiscal years.

Apart from that, the Declaration of Conformity from September 2023 remains un- changed.

Munich, July 2024

Siemens Energy AG

The Executive Board The Supervisory Board

