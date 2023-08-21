EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Siemens Energy AG
Siemens Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.08.2023 / 10:23 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name:Siemens Energy AG
Street:Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
Postal code:81739
City:Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62

2. Reason for notification
XAcquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
 Acquisition/disposal of instruments
 Change of breakdown of voting rights
 Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
16 Aug 2023

6. Total positions
 % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New0.15 %4.87 %5.02 %799309712
Previous notification0.11 %4.88 %4.99 %/

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISINAbsoluteIn %
 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000ENER6Y009598120 %0.12 %
US82621A104302115780 %0.03 %
Total11713900.15 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion periodVoting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
Right To RecallOpen149916651.88 %
Right Of UseOpen89989571.13 %
Call Option20.12.20242500000.03 %
Convertible Bond14.09.202540978920.51 %
  Total283385143.55 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion periodCash or physical settlementVoting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
Swap15.08.2033Cash92709301.16 %
Put Option20.12.2024Physical10224000.13 %
Call Option10.11.2023Cash13340.0002 %
Call Warrant31.12.2030Cash3171780.04 %
   Total106118431.33 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
 Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
XFull chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
IMD Holdings LLC % % %
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % %
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rightsProportion of instrumentsTotal of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
18 Aug 2023


Language:English
Company:Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet:www.siemens-energy.com

 
