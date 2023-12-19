Siemens Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Siemens Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Notification of Major Holdings
Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739
Munich Germany
5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Voluntary group notification due to threshold contact of subsidiary
Legal entity: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft City of registered office, country: Berlin and Munich, Germany
Siemens Energy AG specializes in the production and distribution of electricity and gas. The company also offers technical consulting and maintenance services for electrical installations. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- production, transmission and distribution of electricity and gas (66.2%);
- design, construction, operation and maintenance of renewable energy production facilities (33.8%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (9.4%), Europe/CIS/Middle East/Africa (41.2%), the United States (15.1%), America (14.2%), China (5.3%) and Asia and Australia (14.8%).