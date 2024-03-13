Siemens Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
March 13, 2024 at 06:46 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Siemens Energy AG
13.03.2024 / 11:44 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Siemens Energy AG
Street:
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
Postal code:
81739
City:
Munich Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
06 March 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
2.55 %
2.56 %
5.11 %
799309712
Previous notification
n/a %
n/a %
n/a %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000ENER6Y0
0
20344965
0 %
2.55 %
Total
20344965
2.55 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent shares
At any time
3508730
0.44 %
Right of use over shares
At any time
126773
0.02 %
Long Call Option
15/03/2024-19/12/2025
3711933
0.46 %
Total
7347436
0.92 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Short Put Option
15/03/2024-19/12/2025
Physical
9255033
1.16 %
Swaps_On_Baskets
29/04/2026-16/12/2027
Cash
1968553
0.25 %
Right of use over convertible bonds
At any time
Physical
77133
0.01 %
Convertible Bonds (DE000A3K81W7)
14/09/2025
14/19/2022-08/09/2025
Physical
1635176
0.2 %
Reverse Convertible Bonds (CH1317298177)
14/02/2025
-
Physical
867
0 %
Long call Option
24/04/2024
Cash
105110
0.01 %
Long Call Warrant
-
Cash
63844
0.01 %
Equity_Swaps
04/02/2024-07/01/2025
Cash
12139
0 %
Total
13117855
1.64 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Switzerland AG
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
%
%
%
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Americas Holding LLC
%
%
%
UBS Americas Inc.
%
%
%
UBS Securities LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Third Party Management Company S.A.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Americas Holding LLC
%
%
%
UBS Americas Inc.
%
%
%
UBS Financial Services Inc.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Europe SE
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse International
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse (Luxembourg) S.A.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd
%
%
%
Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse Funds AG
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
12 March 2024
Siemens Energy AG specializes in the production and distribution of electricity and gas. The company also offers technical consulting and maintenance services for electrical installations. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- production, transmission and distribution of electricity and gas (66.2%);
- design, construction, operation and maintenance of renewable energy production facilities (33.8%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (9.4%), Europe/CIS/Middle East/Africa (41.2%), the United States (15.1%), America (14.2%), China (5.3%) and Asia and Australia (14.8%).