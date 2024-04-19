EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Siemens Energy AG
Siemens Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
19.04.2024 / 16:43 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|
Siemens Energy AG
|Street:
|
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
|Postal code:
|
81739
|City:
|
Munich
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|
5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|
Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|
Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|
3.16 %
|
2.33 %
|
5.49 %
|
799309712
|Previous notification
|
3.08 %
|
2.35 %
|
5.43 %
|
/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|
Absolute
|
In %
|
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000ENER6Y0
|
0
|
25258494
|
0 %
|
3.16 %
|Total
|
25258494
|
3.16 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|Right to Recall of Lent shares
|At any time
|
2280644
|
0.29 %
|Right of Use over shares
|At any time
|
476695
|
0.06 %
|Long Call Option
|
21/06/2024-19/12/2025
|3936933
|
0.49 %
|Right of Use over ADR (US82621A1043)
|
41
|
0 %
|
|
|Total
|
6694313
|
0.84 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Cash or physical settlement
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|Short Put Option
|
19/04/2024-19/12/2025
|Physical
|
7332333
|
0.92 %
|Swaps On Baskets
|
29/04/2026-16/12/2027
|Cash
|
2090385
|
0.26 %
|Right of Use over Reverse Convertible
|At any time
|
Cash
|
74173
|
0.01 %
|Convertible Bonds (DE000A3K81W7)
|
14/09/2025
|
14/09/2022-08/09/2025
|
Physical
|
1635176
|
0.2 %
|Reverse Convertible (CH1317298177)
|
07/02/2025
|Physical
|
434
|
0 %
|Long Call Option
|
24/04/2024
|Cash
|
123872
|
0.02 %
|Long Call Warrant
|
-
|Cash
|
118941
|
0.01 %
|Equity Swaps
|
20/06/2024-07/01/2025
|Cash
|
540049
|
0.07 %
|
|
|
|Total
|
11915363
|
1.49 %
|
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|UBS Group AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Switzerland AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Group AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Group AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Group AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management Life Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Group AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Group AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Group AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Group AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Third Party Management Company S.A.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Group AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Americas Holding LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Americas Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Financial Services Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Group AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Europe SE
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Group AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Americas Holding LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Americas Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Securities LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Group AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Credit Suisse AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Credit Suisse International
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Group AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Credit Suisse AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
| -
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Group AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Credit Suisse AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Credit Suisse Funds AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|
Proportion of instruments
|
Total of both
| %
|
%
|
%
Date
|Language:
|
English
|Company:
|
Siemens Energy AG
|
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
|
81739 Munich
|
Germany
|Internet:
|
www.siemens-energy.com
|
|
