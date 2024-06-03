Siemens Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
June 03, 2024 at 10:58 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Siemens Energy AG
03.06.2024 / 16:57 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Siemens Energy AG
Street:
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
Postal code:
81739
City:
Munich Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
28 May 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
3.33 %
0.71 %
4.04 %
799309712
Previous notification
2.87 %
0.59 %
3.46 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000ENER6Y0
0
26642230
0 %
3.33 %
Total
26642230
3.33 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Equity Call Option
From 21.06.2024 to 17.12.2027
at any time
2350545
0.29 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
1659344
0.21 %
Total
4009889
0.5 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Equity Put Option
From 21.06.2024 to 18.12.2026
at any time
Physical
297000
0.04 %
Retail Structured Product
From 25.11.2072 to 27.05.2074
at any time
Cash
15530
0 %
Equity Swap
From 11.11.2025 to 14.07.2027
at any time
Cash
1144412
0.14 %
Compound Option
From 25.05.2026 to 14.05.2029
at any time
Cash
5559
0 %
Convertible Bond
14.09.2025
at any time
Physical
193131
0.02 %
Total
1655632
0.21 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
-
Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
-
Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
Morgan Stanley International Limited
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
-
Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
Prime Dealer Services Corp.
-
Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
Morgan Stanley B.V.
-
Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
10. Other explanatory remarks:
The notification was triggered mainly due to an acquisition of shares with voting rights, in addition to an acquisition of client securities over which Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC has a right of use.
Date
03 Jun 2024
Siemens Energy AG specializes in the production and distribution of electricity and gas. The company also offers technical consulting and maintenance services for electrical installations. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and gas (71.2%);
- design, construction, operation and maintenance of renewable energy production facilities (28.8%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (8.2%), Europe/CIS/Middle East/Africa (39.3%), the United States (18.5%), America (13.6%), China (4.8%) and Asia and Australia (15.6%).