DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siemens Energy AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Siemens Energy AG: Siemens Energy comments on media reports
18-May-2022 / 09:12 CET/CEST
In light of recent media reports Siemens Energy AG confirms that management is considering a cash tender offer for all outstanding shares in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A. with the intention to delist. The outcome of this consideration is open. No decision has been made and there is no certainty that a transaction will materialize.
