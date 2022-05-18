Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens Energy AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/18 04:03:50 am EDT
17.55 EUR   +4.46%
03:24aSIEMENS ENERGY : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
03:14aSIEMENS ENERGY AG : Siemens Energy comments on media reports
EQ
02:57aSiemens Energy Plans All-Cash Buyout Offer For Spanish Wind Turbine Unit
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens Energy AG: Siemens Energy comments on media reports

05/18/2022 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siemens Energy AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Siemens Energy AG: Siemens Energy comments on media reports

18-May-2022 / 09:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In light of recent media reports Siemens Energy AG confirms that management is considering a cash tender offer for all outstanding shares in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A. with the intention to delist. The outcome of this consideration is open. No decision has been made and there is no certainty that a transaction will materialize.

18-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 636 25358
Fax: +49 89 636 1325358
E-mail: investorrelations@siemens-energy.com
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com
ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0
WKN: ENER6Y
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1355079

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1355079  18-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1355079&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about SIEMENS ENERGY AG
03:24aSIEMENS ENERGY : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
03:14aSIEMENS ENERGY AG : Siemens Energy comments on media reports
EQ
02:57aSiemens Energy Plans All-Cash Buyout Offer For Spanish Wind Turbine Unit
MT
05/17SIEMENS ENERGY : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/13Ramboll in Germany welcomes new Country Market Director for Energy
AQ
05/13SIEMENS ENERGY : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
05/12SIEMENS ENERGY : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/12Siemens deploys artificial intelligence at Baltics' newest, most energy efficient data ..
AQ
05/12Siemens still unhappy with performance of Siemens Energy
RE
05/11SIEMENS ENERGY : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS ENERGY AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 564 M 30 086 M 30 086 M
Net income 2022 -257 M -271 M -271 M
Net cash 2022 2 226 M 2 345 M 2 345 M
P/E ratio 2022 -61,6x
Yield 2022 0,99%
Capitalization 12 007 M 12 647 M 12 647 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 16,80 €
Average target price 25,90 €
Spread / Average Target 54,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial & Diversity Officer
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Günter Augustat Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-25.30%12 647
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-48.74%16 475
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-11.15%7 162
JIANGSU GOODWE POWER SUPPLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-50.52%2 970
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.-44.77%1 507
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-49.59%1 188