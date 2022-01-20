Siemens Energy : Consensus

Consensus Estimates - Pre Q1 2022 as of January 20, 2022
Orders
Revenue
Adj. EBITA
Special Items
Adj. EBITA before Special Items
Reporting Segments
Q1 FY22
#
FY22
#
FY23
#
Q1 FY22
#
FY22
#
FY23
#
Q1 FY22
#
FY22
#
FY23
#
Q1 FY22
#
FY22
#
FY23
#
Q1 FY22
#
FY22
#
FY23
#
Gas and Power
€m
5,140
8
21,019
10
21,332
9
4,225
9
19,013
10
19,560
10
159
8
830
9
1,217
9
(25)
8
(214)
9
(123)
9
182
9
1,039
10
1,331
10
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
€m
2,462
8
12,989
10
14,724
9
2,116
9
9,948
10
10,635
10
(44)
8
21
9
471
9
(49)
8
(202)
9
(87)
8
(6)
9
207
10
531
10
Reconciliation to Consolidated Financial Statements
(17)
8
(87)
10
(89)
9
(31)
9
(116)
10
(116)
10
(24)
8
(71)
9
(68)
9
-
7
(1)
7
(3)
7
(24)
9
(72)
10
(68)
10
Siemens Energy
€m
7,585
8
33,921
10
35,966
9
6,311
9
28,845
10
30,079
10
91
8
780
9
1,621
9
(75)
8
(417)
9
(203)
9
153
9
1,173
10
1,794
10
-
Amortisation of intangible assets acquired in
€m
(94)
7
(386)
9
(378)
9
-
business combinations and goodwill impairments
Financial result
€m
(33)
7
(122)
9
(122)
9
+
Financial result from operations¹
€m
6
7
21
9
24
9
Net Income (loss) before income tax
(24)
7
293
9
1,145
9
-/+ Income tax expense / gains
€m
(6)
8
(105)
9
(319)
9
Net Income (loss)
€m
(28)
8
188
9
826
9
Non-controlling interests
(18)
7
6
9
105
9
Shareholders of Siemens Energy AG
€m
(13)
7
182
9
721
9
Basic Earnings per share
€/share
0.01
6
0.27
9
1.00
9
1 Financial result from operations, as subpart of financial result, is included in Adjusted EBITA. Financial result from operations refers to interest income related to receivables from customers, from cash allocated to the segments and interest expenses on payables to suppliers.
Disclaimer
This document has been issued by Siemens Energy for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute investment advice. It is based on estimates and forecasts of various sell-side analysts regarding our revenues, earnings and business developments. Such estimates and forecasts cannot be independently verified by reason of the subjective character. Siemens Energy gives no guarantee, representation or warranty and is not responsible or liable as to its accuracy and completeness.
Haftungsausschluss
Dieses Dokument wurde von der Siemens Energy ausschließlich zu Informationszwecken erstellt und dient keinesfalls der Anlageberatung. Es beruht auf der Bewertung der bisherigen und Einschätzung der zukünftigen Umsatz-, Gewinn- und Geschäftsentwicklung durch verschiedene Börsenanalysten. Die Bewertungen und Einschätzungen sind wegen ihres subjektiven Charakters einer unabhängigen Verifizierung nicht zugänglich. Trotz sorgfältiger Prüfung kann die Siemens Energy keine Garantie, Zusicherung oder Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit abgeben; eine Verantwortlichkeit und Haftung ist folglich insoweit ausgeschlossen.
