Siemens Energy : Consensus

Orders Revenue Adj. EBITA Special Items Adj. EBITA before Special Items Reporting Segments Q1 FY22 # FY22 # FY23 # Q1 FY22 # FY22 # FY23 # Q1 FY22 # FY22 # FY23 # Q1 FY22 # FY22 # FY23 # Q1 FY22 # FY22 # FY23 # Gas and Power €m 5,140 8 21,019 10 21,332 9 4,225 9 19,013 10 19,560 10 159 8 830 9 1,217 9 (25) 8 (214) 9 (123) 9 182 9 1,039 10 1,331 10 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy €m 2,462 8 12,989 10 14,724 9 2,116 9 9,948 10 10,635 10 (44) 8 21 9 471 9 (49) 8 (202) 9 (87) 8 (6) 9 207 10 531 10 Reconciliation to Consolidated Financial Statements (17) 8 (87) 10 (89) 9 (31) 9 (116) 10 (116) 10 (24) 8 (71) 9 (68) 9 - 7 (1) 7 (3) 7 (24) 9 (72) 10 (68) 10 Siemens Energy €m 7,585 8 33,921 10 35,966 9 6,311 9 28,845 10 30,079 10 91 8 780 9 1,621 9 (75) 8 (417) 9 (203) 9 153 9 1,173 10 1,794 10 - Amortisation of intangible assets acquired in €m (94) 7 (386) 9 (378) 9 - business combinations and goodwill impairments Financial result €m (33) 7 (122) 9 (122) 9 + Financial result from operations¹ €m 6 7 21 9 24 9 Net Income (loss) before income tax (24) 7 293 9 1,145 9 -/+ Income tax expense / gains €m (6) 8 (105) 9 (319) 9 Net Income (loss) €m (28) 8 188 9 826 9 Non-controlling interests (18) 7 6 9 105 9 Shareholders of Siemens Energy AG €m (13) 7 182 9 721 9 Basic Earnings per share €/share 0.01 6 0.27 9 1.00 9

1 Financial result from operations, as subpart of financial result, is included in Adjusted EBITA. Financial result from operations refers to interest income related to receivables from customers, from cash allocated to the segments and interest expenses on payables to suppliers.

