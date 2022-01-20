Log in
    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
Siemens Energy : Consensus

01/20/2022 | 03:21pm EST
Siemens Energy Investor Relations

Distribution

Consensus Estimates - Pre Q1 2022 as of January 20, 2022

Orders

Revenue

Adj. EBITA

Special Items

Adj. EBITA before Special Items

Reporting Segments

Q1 FY22

#

FY22

#

FY23

#

Q1 FY22

#

FY22

#

FY23

#

Q1 FY22

#

FY22

#

FY23

#

Q1 FY22

#

FY22

#

FY23

#

Q1 FY22

#

FY22

#

FY23

#

Gas and Power

€m

5,140

8

21,019

10

21,332

9

4,225

9

19,013

10

19,560

10

159

8

830

9

1,217

9

(25)

8

(214)

9

(123)

9

182

9

1,039

10

1,331

10

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

€m

2,462

8

12,989

10

14,724

9

2,116

9

9,948

10

10,635

10

(44)

8

21

9

471

9

(49)

8

(202)

9

(87)

8

(6)

9

207

10

531

10

Reconciliation to Consolidated Financial Statements

(17)

8

(87)

10

(89)

9

(31)

9

(116)

10

(116)

10

(24)

8

(71)

9

(68)

9

-

7

(1)

7

(3)

7

(24)

9

(72)

10

(68)

10

Siemens Energy

€m

7,585

8

33,921

10

35,966

9

6,311

9

28,845

10

30,079

10

91

8

780

9

1,621

9

(75)

8

(417)

9

(203)

9

153

9

1,173

10

1,794

10

-

Amortisation of intangible assets acquired in

€m

(94)

7

(386)

9

(378)

9

-

business combinations and goodwill impairments

Financial result

€m

(33)

7

(122)

9

(122)

9

+

Financial result from operations¹

€m

6

7

21

9

24

9

Net Income (loss) before income tax

(24)

7

293

9

1,145

9

-/+ Income tax expense / gains

€m

(6)

8

(105)

9

(319)

9

Net Income (loss)

€m

(28)

8

188

9

826

9

Non-controlling interests

(18)

7

6

9

105

9

Shareholders of Siemens Energy AG

€m

(13)

7

182

9

721

9

Basic Earnings per share

€/share

0.01

6

0.27

9

1.00

9

1 Financial result from operations, as subpart of financial result, is included in Adjusted EBITA. Financial result from operations refers to interest income related to receivables from customers, from cash allocated to the segments and interest expenses on payables to suppliers.

Disclaimer

This document has been issued by Siemens Energy for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute investment advice. It is based on estimates and forecasts of various sell-side analysts regarding our revenues, earnings and business developments. Such estimates and forecasts cannot be independently verified by reason of the subjective character. Siemens Energy gives no guarantee, representation or warranty and is not responsible or liable as to its accuracy and completeness.

Haftungsausschluss

Dieses Dokument wurde von der Siemens Energy ausschließlich zu Informationszwecken erstellt und dient keinesfalls der Anlageberatung. Es beruht auf der Bewertung der bisherigen und Einschätzung der zukünftigen Umsatz-, Gewinn- und Geschäftsentwicklung durch verschiedene Börsenanalysten. Die Bewertungen und Einschätzungen sind wegen ihres subjektiven Charakters einer unabhängigen Verifizierung nicht zugänglich. Trotz sorgfältiger Prüfung kann die Siemens Energy keine Garantie, Zusicherung oder Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit abgeben; eine Verantwortlichkeit und Haftung ist folglich insoweit ausgeschlossen.

End of sheet

Unrestricted / Frei verwendbar

Siemens Energy is a trademark licensed by Siemens AG.

Disclaimer

Siemens Energy AG published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 20:20:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 29 068 M 32 897 M 32 897 M
Net income 2022 291 M 329 M 329 M
Net cash 2022 2 775 M 3 141 M 3 141 M
P/E ratio 2022 53,8x
Yield 2022 1,08%
Capitalization 16 395 M 18 590 M 18 555 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 92 000
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 22,40 €
Average target price 30,84 €
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
Managers and Directors
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial & Diversity Officer
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günter Augustat Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Bäreis Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-0.40%18 169
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-16.15%28 255
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-6.64%8 652
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-12.64%6 876
JIANGSU GOODWE POWER SUPPLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-25.14%4 792
NEOEN-9.80%4 176