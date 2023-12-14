Siemens Energy AG
|SIEMENS ENERGY : G&P businesses in good stead, Siemens Gamesa turnaround makes SE an execution story
|08:06am
|SIEMENS ENERGY : Near-term losses justify the now limited upside, effective execution necessary to unlock more value
Siemens Energy AG specializes in the production and distribution of electricity and gas. The company also offers technical consulting and maintenance services for electrical installations. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - production, transmission and distribution of electricity and gas (66.2%); - design, construction, operation and maintenance of renewable energy production facilities (33.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (9.4%), Europe/CIS/Middle East/Africa (41.2%), the United States (15.1%), America (14.2%), China (5.3%) and Asia and Australia (14.8%).
Calendar
2024-02-06 - Q1 2024 Earnings Call
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
10.28 EUR
Average target price
15.16 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+47.43%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-41.51%
|8 786 M $
|-32.02%
|15 668 M $
|-60.12%
|7 706 M $
|-51.27%
|3 829 M $
|-4.55%
|2 790 M $
|-56.31%
|2 430 M $
|-16.61%
|1 437 M $
|+25.95%
|1 157 M $
|-51.69%
|1 023 M $
|-16.67%
|1 040 M $
