Stock ENR SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Siemens Energy AG

Siemens Energy AG

Equities

ENR

DE000ENER6Y0

Renewable Energy Equipment & Services

Market Closed - Xetra
Other stock markets
 11:36:11 2023-12-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Siemens Energy AG Pre-market 02:49:40 am
10.28 EUR -3.20% 10.58 +2.97%
08:26am SIEMENS ENERGY : G&P businesses in good stead, Siemens Gamesa turnaround makes SE an execution story Alphavalue
08:06am SIEMENS ENERGY : Near-term losses justify the now limited upside, effective execution necessary to unlock more value Alphavalue
This content is reserved for Premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Siemens Energy AG

SIEMENS ENERGY : G&P businesses in good stead, Siemens Gamesa turnaround makes SE an execution story Alphavalue
SIEMENS ENERGY : Near-term losses justify the now limited upside, effective execution necessary to unlock more value Alphavalue
EMEA Morning Briefing : Investors Await Busy Week of Central Bank Meetings, Econ Data DJ
SIEMENS ENERGY : JP Morgan sets new Sell rating ZD
Siemens Energy Dax loser for the year in view of JPMorgan skepticism DP
JPMorgan lowers Siemens Energy to 'Underweight' - Target 9.20 euros DP
US Futures Drop, European Stocks Rise Ahead of US Jobs Report DJ
SIEMENS ENERGY : JP Morgan sets new Sell rating ZD
Wind Turbine Manufacturers - 2023 recap and key factors going into 2024 Alphavalue
EMEA Morning Briefing : Market Weighs Rate Cuts in 2024, China Debt Worries DJ
Germany, Nigeria Sign Agreement to Accelerate Siemens Power Project DJ
EuroGroup Laminations at COP28 for more sustainable electric mobility AN
SIEMENS ENERGY : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating ZD
INDEX-MONITOR: Newcomer Schott Pharma expected in SDax - Dax unchanged DP
Foreign wind power players urge Japan to scale up offshore auctions RE
Thyssenkrupp appoints Jens Schulte to succeed CFO RE
INDEX-MONITOR: Newcomer Schott Pharma expected in SDax - Dax unchanged DP
Siemens Energy AG acquired Pro Integris d.o.o. za in?enjering. CI
Bayer shares plummet after Kreise report on difficult scenarios DP
SIEMENS ENERGY : Deutsche Bank raises its target price CF
Loyal Equipments Secures Order Worth INR52.2 Million MT
DZ Bank rates Siemens Energy as 'Hold' - Fair value 12 euros DP
Siemens Energy: construction of electrolyzer with BASF CF
SIEMENS ENERGY : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
BASF: green light for financing of PEM electrolyzer CF

Chart Siemens Energy AG

Chart Siemens Energy AG
More charts

Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG specializes in the production and distribution of electricity and gas. The company also offers technical consulting and maintenance services for electrical installations. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - production, transmission and distribution of electricity and gas (66.2%); - design, construction, operation and maintenance of renewable energy production facilities (33.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (9.4%), Europe/CIS/Middle East/Africa (41.2%), the United States (15.1%), America (14.2%), China (5.3%) and Asia and Australia (14.8%).
Sector
Renewable Energy Equipment & Services
Calendar
2024-02-06 - Q1 2024 Earnings Call
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Siemens Energy AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
10.28 EUR
Average target price
15.16 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+47.43%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Renewable Energy Equipment & Services

1st Jan change Capi.
SIEMENS ENERGY AG Stock Siemens Energy AG
-41.51% 8 786 M $
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD. Stock Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.
-32.02% 15 668 M $
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD Stock Trina Solar Co., Ltd
-60.12% 7 706 M $
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED Stock Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Limited
-51.27% 3 829 M $
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock Array Technologies, Inc.
-4.55% 2 790 M $
GOODWE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Stock GoodWe Technologies Co., Ltd.
-56.31% 2 430 M $
SHENZHEN HOPEWIND ELECTRIC CO., LTD. Stock Shenzhen Hopewind Electric Co., Ltd.
-16.61% 1 437 M $
SMART GÜNES ENERJISI TEKNOLOJILERI ARASTIRMA VE GELISTIRME ÜRETIM SANAYI VE TICARET A.S. Stock Smart Günes Enerjisi Teknolojileri Arastirma ve Gelistirme Üretim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.
+25.95% 1 157 M $
NEL ASA Stock Nel ASA
-51.69% 1 023 M $
ENEFIT GREEN AS Stock Enefit Green AS
-16.67% 1 040 M $
Other Renewable Energy Equipment & Services
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Siemens Energy AG - Xetra
  4. News Siemens Energy AG
  5. Siemens Energy : G&P businesses in good stead, Siemens Gamesa turnaround makes SE an execution story
Discover our Free Content to Help You Better Understand the Stock Market.
100% Free Registration
fermer