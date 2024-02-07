SIEMENS ENERGY : Oddo BHF raises its target price

Oddo BHF maintains its 'neutral' rating on Siemens Energy shares, with its target price raised from 11.5 to 14.5 euros.



The analyst reports that results for Q1 23/24 came as no surprise, in line with the preliminary results published on January 23.



Orders totaled E15.38 billion, up 24%, including E8.24 billion for Grid Technologies (GT). Group net income was positive at 1582 ME, including the capital gain (1.7 MdE) on the sale of the 18% stake in Siemens Ltd India to Siemens AG.



Siemens Energy has maintained its 2023/24 targets unchanged by division (gas services, grid technologies, transformation of industry), and also continues to anticipate organic growth in consolidated sales of between 3% and 7% and an EBITA margin before special items of between -2% and +1%.



Against this backdrop, Oddo BHF says it will be paying particular attention to 'the answers that management will be able to provide on market trends at the start of this quarter, as well as the timing of the takeover of Siemens Gamesa's participation in the 5X turbine tenders'.



