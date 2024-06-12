Leading the Energy Transition

Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy European Capital Goods Conference 2024

London, June 12, 2024

Siemens Energy is a

global leader in the energy business

~ 1/6

98,750

of global electricity generation

employees work as a team

is based on our technology

to energize society1

€33bn

revenues in FY2023

We are present in

We invest around

€1bn annually in

> 90 countries

research and development

Our mission …

To transform the world of energy by supporting our customers on their path towards decarbonization

… and what we are doing

We have been changing the shape of the company

to capitalize on the energy transition

Operational improvements introduced, including the new group structure, have been playing out across

Gas Services, Grid Technologies and Transformation of Industry, but not yet at Siemens Gamesa

We will accelerate our journey focusing on three priorities:

  • Deliver on profitable growth
  • Fix the wind business
  • Maintain solid financial foundation

We have been changing the shape of the company

to capitalize on the opportunities of the energy transition & to reduce the risks

Capitalizing on opportunities

  1. Increasing demand
    • Emerging markets with strong electrification growth
    • Governmental investment programs
  3. Adjusted policy frameworks
    • Frameworks to support transition (IRA, EU Wind)
    • Further decarbonization drive (e.g., carbon pricing)
  5. Sensitivity to security of supply
    • Need for fuel-flexible generation
    • Pressure on grid stability

Managing risks

  1. Macroeconomic factors
    • Persistent inflation
    • High interest rates
    • Recession risks and high public debt
  3. Geopolitical conflicts
    • Expansion of Middle East conflict
    • Escalation of war in Ukraine
  5. Supply chain constraints
    • Demand-supplyanomalies (esp. minerals)
    • Industry bottlenecks (e.g., jack-up vessels)

We serve our customers with a clear company structure along the entire energy value chain

Low- or zero-emission

Transport and storage

Reducing CO2 footprint and energy

power generation

of electricity

consumption in industrial processes

Business Area

Siemens Gamesa

Gas Services

Grid Technologies

Transformation of Industry

Market position

#1

#3

#2

#1

#2

Offshore2

Onshore2

Gas turbines

Solutions

Products

Large & Industrial

Examples

>137 GW wind

7,800 units of

• Global leader in HVDC installations

turbine installations

rotating equipment

• Most comprehensive SF6-free

installed

switching portfolio

Leading market positions

>60,000 Industrial steam units and >25,000 Compression units in Service Fleet

Market growth1

Stable

175

(CAGR in GW for wind and in €bn for the other projections)

98

47

2022

2030

3235

2021 2030

81

60

26

2022

2030

2022

2030

1 Wind market based on WoodMac Global Wind Power Market Outlook update Q3 2023; excl. China; gas turbine, transmission and industrial market

based on internal market assessment 2 Market position related to cumulative installed fleet exc. China as of FY 2023

Deliver on profitable growth

Higher than expected electricity growth is driving profitable growth

Global electricity generation scenarios 2021 vs. 2023 (TWh)

80,000

75,000

Net Zero 2023

+7%

Net Zero 2021

70,000

Announced Pledges 2023

65,000

60,000

+21%

55,000

Announced Pledges 2021

Stated Policies 2023

50,000

+16%

45,000

Stated Policies 2021

40,000

35,000

30,000

0

2020

2030

2040

2050

Gas Services

Orders (€m)

Revenue (€m)

Book to bill

15,000

3.0

12,000

2.5

9,000

2.0

1.5

6,000

1.0

3,000

0.5

0

0.0

FY21

FY22

FY23

H1 FY23

H1 FY24

Grid Technologies

Orders (€m)

Revenue (€m)

Book to bill

18,000

3.0

15,000

2.5

12,000

2.0

9,000

1.5

6,000

1.0

3,000

0.5

0

0.0

FY21

FY22

FY23

H1 FY23

H1 FY24

Source: IEA WEO 2021 / 2023

Fix the wind business

Measures in implementation to secure turnaround at Siemens Gamesa

Step plan …

… to reach break even in FY26

  1. Simplify product portfolio
    • Significant reduction of Onshore variants
    • Focus on core markets
    • Offshore focus on SG 14 236
  3. Optimize footprint & operations
    • Offshore to increase output significantly
    • Focus on countries with supportive regulation
    • Exit non-core activities
  5. Strengthen processes & control
    • Integration and centralization of functions to deliver €300m of synergies

Turnaround path Siemens Gamesa

Profit before SI (€bn)

break even

~(2.0)

(4.3)

FY23

FY24

FY25

FY26

Fix the wind business

… with a clear way forward to return to profitability

Onshore

Offshore

New organization

Stabilizing 4.X and 5.X platforms and focus on core markets

  • No new technical findings and no material change to cost assumptions related to quality topics
  • Europe and US as core markets to be addressed by revised 4.X and 5.X platforms
  • Sales activity for 4.X in Europe to resume by end of FY24
  • Optimization of manufacturing footprint ongoing

Building on our leading market position to deliver profitable growth

  • Ongoing ramp-up activities with improvement made in Hull; all other facilities in line
  • SG 14 MW to be the volume product until the end of the decade

Reduced hierarchical layers and clear business accountability

  • Streamlining of the organization in line with Siemens Energy principles
  • Integrate service and new unit business with a focus on an enhanced client value proposition
  • Corporate function integration with Siemens Energy

Maintain solid financial foundation

Order backlog as a source of strength and resilience

Order backlog

Backlog project margin

(in €bn)

~90%

~60%

112

97

GS

+2pp

51%1

Resilient service

29

TI

+2pp

share

60

GT

+3pp

Selective growth strategy and

23

SG -4pp

operational excellence in former

GP businesses

Margin profile supporting mid-

term targets

Protection through price

escalation clauses

• Clear visibility on Siemens

Gamesa legacy backlog execution

FY22

FY23

Reach FY24e

Reach FY25e Reach FY26ff

FY22

FY23

• Growth in new units supporting

rejuvenation of serviced fleet

% % of respective year revenues

SG

TI

GT

GS

1 Service backlog as % of total order backlog

