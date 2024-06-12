Leading the Energy Transition
Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy European Capital Goods Conference 2024
London, June 12, 2024
Disclaimer
INFORMATION AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This document contains statements related to our future business and financial performance, and future events or developments involving Siemens Energy that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project," or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, prospectuses, in presentations, in material delivered to shareholders, and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Siemens Energy´s management, of which many are beyond Siemens Energy´s control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, those described in disclosures, in particular in the chapter "Report on expected
developments and associated material opportunities and risks" in the Annual Report. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, should acts of force majeure,
such as pandemics, occur, or should underlying expectations including future events occur at a later date or not at all, or should assumptions prove incorrect, Siemens Energy´s actual results, performance, or achievements may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siemens Energy neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. This document includes supplemental financial measures - that are not clearly defined in the applicable financial reporting framework - and that are or may be alternative performance measures (non-GAAP-measures). These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of Siemens Energy´s net assets and financial position or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its consolidated financial statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
Siemens Energy is a
global leader in the energy business
~ 1/6
98,750
of global electricity generation
employees work as a team
is based on our technology
to energize society1
€33bn
revenues in FY2023
We are present in
We invest around
€1bn annually in
> 90 countries
research and development
1 Number of employees as of March 31, 2024 June 2024
Our mission …
To transform the world of energy by supporting our customers on their path towards decarbonization
… and what we are doing
We have been changing the shape of the company
to capitalize on the energy transition
Operational improvements introduced, including the new group structure, have been playing out across
Gas Services, Grid Technologies and Transformation of Industry, but not yet at Siemens Gamesa
We will accelerate our journey focusing on three priorities:
- Deliver on profitable growth
- Fix the wind business
- Maintain solid financial foundation
We have been changing the shape of the company
to capitalize on the opportunities of the energy transition & to reduce the risks
Capitalizing on opportunities
- Increasing demand
- Emerging markets with strong electrification growth
- Governmental investment programs
- Adjusted policy frameworks
- Frameworks to support transition (IRA, EU Wind)
- Further decarbonization drive (e.g., carbon pricing)
- Sensitivity to security of supply
- Need for fuel-flexible generation
- Pressure on grid stability
Managing risks
- Macroeconomic factors
- Persistent inflation
- High interest rates
- Recession risks and high public debt
- Geopolitical conflicts
- Expansion of Middle East conflict
- Escalation of war in Ukraine
- Supply chain constraints
- Demand-supplyanomalies (esp. minerals)
- Industry bottlenecks (e.g., jack-up vessels)
We serve our customers with a clear company structure along the entire energy value chain
Low- or zero-emission
Transport and storage
Reducing CO2 footprint and energy
power generation
of electricity
consumption in industrial processes
Business Area
Siemens Gamesa
Gas Services
Grid Technologies
Transformation of Industry
Market position
#1
#3
#2
#1
#2
Offshore2
Onshore2
Gas turbines
Solutions
Products
Large & Industrial
Examples
>137 GW wind
7,800 units of
• Global leader in HVDC installations
turbine installations
rotating equipment
• Most comprehensive SF6-free
installed
switching portfolio
Leading market positions
>60,000 Industrial steam units and >25,000 Compression units in Service Fleet
Market growth1
Stable
175
(CAGR in GW for wind and in €bn for the other projections)
98
47
2022
2030
3235
2021 2030
81
60
26
2022
2030
2022
2030
1 Wind market based on WoodMac Global Wind Power Market Outlook update Q3 2023; excl. China; gas turbine, transmission and industrial market
based on internal market assessment 2 Market position related to cumulative installed fleet exc. China as of FY 2023
Deliver on profitable growth
Higher than expected electricity growth is driving profitable growth
Global electricity generation scenarios 2021 vs. 2023 (TWh)
80,000
75,000
Net Zero 2023
+7%
Net Zero 2021
70,000
Announced Pledges 2023
65,000
60,000
+21%
55,000
Announced Pledges 2021
Stated Policies 2023
50,000
+16%
45,000
Stated Policies 2021
40,000
35,000
30,000
0
2020
2030
2040
2050
Gas Services
Orders (€m)
Revenue (€m)
Book to bill
15,000
3.0
12,000
2.5
9,000
2.0
1.5
6,000
1.0
3,000
0.5
0
0.0
FY21
FY22
FY23
H1 FY23
H1 FY24
Grid Technologies
Orders (€m)
Revenue (€m)
Book to bill
18,000
3.0
15,000
2.5
12,000
2.0
9,000
1.5
6,000
1.0
3,000
0.5
0
0.0
FY21
FY22
FY23
H1 FY23
H1 FY24
Source: IEA WEO 2021 / 2023
Fix the wind business
Measures in implementation to secure turnaround at Siemens Gamesa …
Step plan …
… to reach break even in FY26
- Simplify product portfolio
- Significant reduction of Onshore variants
- Focus on core markets
- Offshore focus on SG 14 236
- Optimize footprint & operations
- Offshore to increase output significantly
- Focus on countries with supportive regulation
- Exit non-core activities
- Strengthen processes & control
- Integration and centralization of functions to deliver €300m of synergies
Turnaround path Siemens Gamesa
Profit before SI (€bn)
break even
~(2.0)
(4.3)
FY23
FY24
FY25
FY26
Fix the wind business
… with a clear way forward to return to profitability
Onshore
Offshore
New organization
Stabilizing 4.X and 5.X platforms and focus on core markets
- No new technical findings and no material change to cost assumptions related to quality topics
- Europe and US as core markets to be addressed by revised 4.X and 5.X platforms
- Sales activity for 4.X in Europe to resume by end of FY24
- Optimization of manufacturing footprint ongoing
Building on our leading market position to deliver profitable growth
- Ongoing ramp-up activities with improvement made in Hull; all other facilities in line
- SG 14 MW to be the volume product until the end of the decade
Reduced hierarchical layers and clear business accountability
- Streamlining of the organization in line with Siemens Energy principles
- Integrate service and new unit business with a focus on an enhanced client value proposition
- Corporate function integration with Siemens Energy
Maintain solid financial foundation
Order backlog as a source of strength and resilience
Order backlog
Backlog project margin
(in €bn)
~90%
~60%
112
97
GS
+2pp
51%1
Resilient service
29
TI
+2pp
share
60
GT
+3pp
• Selective growth strategy and
23
SG -4pp
operational excellence in former
GP businesses
•
Margin profile supporting mid-
term targets
•
Protection through price
escalation clauses
• Clear visibility on Siemens
Gamesa legacy backlog execution
FY22
FY23
Reach FY24e
Reach FY25e Reach FY26ff
FY22
FY23
• Growth in new units supporting
rejuvenation of serviced fleet
% % of respective year revenues
SG
TI
GT
GS
1 Service backlog as % of total order backlog
