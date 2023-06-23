Equities ENR DE000ENER6Y0
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06:55:41 2023-06-23 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|15.67 EUR
|-32.98%
|-31.75%
|-10.64%
|12:49pm
|SIEMENS ENERGY : Bernstein maintains a Sell rating
|MD
|12:37pm
|Weak Private Sector Economy Growth, Siemens Energy's Profit Woes Weigh on German Stocks
|MT
Siemens Energy : Problems at Siemens Gamesa have become more than a handful
Today at 06:34 am
Latest news about Siemens Energy AG
Financials
Sales 2023* 31,925 M 34,686 M
Capitalization 18 524 M 20 126 M
EV / Sales 2023*
0,53x
Net income 2023* -550 M -598 M
Free-Float53.00%
P/E ratio 2023*
-34,6x
Net cash 2023* 1,617 M 1,757 M
Yield 2023*
0,09%
P/E ratio 2024 *
27,4x
More Fundamentals
*Assessed data
Chart Siemens Energy AG
Company Profile
More about the company
Siemens Energy AG specializes in the production and distribution of electricity and gas. The company also offers technical consulting and maintenance services for electrical installations. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - production, transmission and distribution of electricity and gas (66.2%); - design, construction, operation and maintenance of renewable energy production facilities (33.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (9.4%), Europe/CIS/Middle East/Africa (41.2%), the United States (15.1%), America (14.2%), China (5.3%) and Asia and Australia (14.8%).Read more
Calendar
2023-08-06 - Q3 2023 Earnings Call
Income Statement Evolution
Analysis / Opinion
Siemens Energy : Larger-than-expected loss for FY23 doesn't affect the long-term trajectory
May 24, 2023 at 09:00 am
More Strategies
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
23.38EUR
Average target price
27.51EUR
Spread / Average Target
+17.67%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Renewable Energy Equipment & Services
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-10.64%
|20 303 M $
|+1.21%
|23 305 M $
|-33.74%
|12 790 M $
|-33.21%
|5 283 M $
|-26.77%
|4 060 M $
|+7.45%
|3 133 M $
|-0.93%
|1 705 M $
|+361.22%
|1 273 M $
|+0.18%
|1 270 M $
|-15.99%
|913 M $