SIEMENS ENERGY AG

Equities ENR DE000ENER6Y0

Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06:55:41 2023-06-23 am EDT Intraday chart for Siemens Energy AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
15.67 EUR -32.98% -31.75% -10.64%
12:49pm SIEMENS ENERGY : Bernstein maintains a Sell rating MD
12:37pm Weak Private Sector Economy Growth, Siemens Energy's Profit Woes Weigh on German Stocks MT

Siemens Energy : Problems at Siemens Gamesa have become more than a handful

Today at 06:34 am

SIEMENS ENERGY : Bernstein maintains a Sell rating
Weak Private Sector Economy Growth, Siemens Energy's Profit Woes Weigh on German Stocks
Siemens Energy : Problems at Siemens Gamesa have become more than a handful
North American Morning Briefing: Recession Threat Grows as Further Tightening Likely
European Wind-Energy Stocks Fall After Siemens Energy's Wind Turbine Unit Warning
SIEMENS ENERGY : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
European Midday Briefing: Stocks Dented by Tightening Fears, Data Disappointment
European shares set for worst week in three months, Siemens Energy plunges
Siemens Energy Falls 19% on Uncertainties at Wind Turbine Business
Siemens Energy in free fall - Gamesa problems without end
US Futures, European Stocks Slip After Series of Central Bank Rate Hikes
Stocks down after BoE; GSK up on Zantac settlement
SIEMENS ENERGY : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
Goldman leaves Siemens Energy at 'Buy' - Target 31.70 euros
European shares open lower, Siemens Energy plunges
Siemens Energy CEO: Setback from turbine troubles more severe than thought possible
SIEMENS ENERGY : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
Siemens Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Siemens Energy Falls 14% After Withdrawing Profit Guidance Over Quality Issues at Siemens Gamesa
SIEMENS ENERGY : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
Siemens Energy withdraws earnings forecast due to wind business
Siemens Energy scraps profit outlook as wind turbine troubles deepen
Siemens Energy withdraws 2023 profit forecast
Siemens Energy Withdraws Profit Guidance Due To Siemens Gamesa
Siemens Energy AG: Siemens Energy withdraws profit guidance due to Siemens Gamesa
Financials

Sales 2023* 31,925 M 34,686 M
Capitalization 18 524 M 20 126 M
EV / Sales 2023*
0,53x
Net income 2023* -550 M -598 M
Free-Float53.00%
P/E ratio 2023*
-34,6x
Net cash 2023* 1,617 M 1,757 M
Yield 2023*
0,09%
P/E ratio 2024 *
27,4x
More Fundamentals

*Assessed data

Chart Siemens Energy AG

Chart Siemens Energy AG
More charts

Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG specializes in the production and distribution of electricity and gas. The company also offers technical consulting and maintenance services for electrical installations. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - production, transmission and distribution of electricity and gas (66.2%); - design, construction, operation and maintenance of renewable energy production facilities (33.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (9.4%), Europe/CIS/Middle East/Africa (41.2%), the United States (15.1%), America (14.2%), China (5.3%) and Asia and Australia (14.8%).
Sector
Renewable Energy Equipment & Services
Calendar
2023-08-06 - Q3 2023 Earnings Call
Income Statement Evolution

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
23.38EUR
Average target price
27.51EUR
Spread / Average Target
+17.67%
Sector Other Renewable Energy Equipment & Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Chart Analysis Siemens Energy AG
-10.64% 20 303 M $
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.
+1.21% 23 305 M $
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD
Chart Analysis Trina Solar Co., Ltd
-33.74% 12 790 M $
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
Chart Analysis Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Limited
-33.21% 5 283 M $
GOODWE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis GoodWe Technologies Co., Ltd.
-26.77% 4 060 M $
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Chart Analysis Array Technologies, Inc.
+7.45% 3 133 M $
SHENZHEN HOPEWIND ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Shenzhen Hopewind Electric Co., Ltd.
-0.93% 1 705 M $
ABALANCE CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Abalance Corporation
+361.22% 1 273 M $
ENEFIT GREEN AS
Chart Analysis Enefit Green AS
+0.18% 1 270 M $
SMART GÜNES ENERJISI TEKNOLOJILERI ARASTIRMA VE GELISTIRME ÜRETIM SANAYI VE TICARET A.S.
Chart Analysis Smart Günes Enerjisi Teknolojileri Arastirma ve Gelistirme Üretim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.
-15.99% 913 M $
Other Renewable Energy Equipment & Services
