Siemens Energy : Q2 FY2023 Earnings Release and Financial Results

Earnings Release Q2 FY 2023

January 1 to March 31, 2023

Munich, Germany, May 15, 2023 - Siemens Energy today announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 that ended March 31, 2023.

Strong orders, substantially higher revenue, positive Profit before Special items held back by Siemens Gamesa

"Strong orders confirm our very good positioning in the markets for energy transition technologies, such as power generation and transmission. Our adjusted outlook reflects the strong demand, as well as the continuous challenging market environment in the wind industry. The turnaround of the wind business remains the cornerstone of becoming a profitable leader of the energy transition", says Christian Bruch, President and CEO of Siemens Energy AG.