Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens Energy AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:35:25 2023-05-15 am EDT
22.38 EUR   -0.02%
01:15aSiemens Energy tones down profit outlook on wind sector challenges
RE
01:07aSiemens Energy : Q2 FY2023 Earnings Release and Financial Results
PU
01:07aSiemens Energy : Q2 FY2023 Presentation Analyst Call
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Siemens Energy : Q2 FY2023 Earnings Release and Financial Results

05/15/2023 | 01:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Earnings Release Q2 FY 2023

January 1 to March 31, 2023

Munich, Germany, May 15, 2023 - Siemens Energy today announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 that ended March 31, 2023.

Strong orders, substantially higher revenue, positive Profit before Special items held back by Siemens Gamesa

"Strong orders confirm our very good positioning in the markets for energy transition technologies, such as power generation and transmission. Our adjusted outlook reflects the strong demand, as well as the continuous challenging market environment in the wind industry. The turnaround of the wind business remains the cornerstone of becoming a profitable leader of the energy transition", says Christian Bruch, President and CEO of Siemens Energy AG.

  • Siemens Energy's markets remained favorable. Consequently, the Company continued to enjoy strong growth in orders and in revenue. Profit continued to be impacted by supply chain challenges, the ramp-up of the offshore activities as well as by effects from onerous projects at Siemens Gamesa.
  • Siemens Energy recorded orders of €12.3bn reflecting 56.3% growth on a comparable basis (excluding currency translation and portfolio effects). The Book- to-bill ratio (ratio of orders to revenue) came in at 1.53 and the order backlog reached a new record of €102.0bn exceeding the €100bn mark, for the first time.
  • Revenue increased by 23.8% on a comparable basis to €8.0bn reflecting growth in all segments.
  • Siemens Energy's Profit before Special items was positive with €41m (Q2 FY 2022: negative €49m). A loss at Siemens Gamesa was more than offset by a
    strong performance in all other segments, led by Gas Services (GS). Positive Special items of €23m (Q2 FY 2022: negative €54m) were driven by a positive effect of €78m in connection with the "Accelerating Impact" program reported under restructuring costs. Most measures of the program have been executed or contractually solved. Due to improved market conditions and volume growth, the assessment of the further progress of the program has changed. The positive effect more than offset an increase in other restructuring and integration costs. Therefore, Profit for Siemens Energy was positive with €64m (Q2 FY 2022: negative €103m).
  • Siemens Energy reported a Net loss of €189m (Q2 FY 2022: Net loss €256m). Corresponding basic earnings per share (EPS) were negative €0.25 (Q2 FY 2022: negative €0.22).
  • As expected, Free cash flow pre tax was negative with €294m (Q2 FY 2022: negative €351m). A higher cash outflow at Siemens Gamesa was partly offset by strong cash flow in other segments, primarily at Grid Technologies (GT).
  • Due to the financial performance in the first half-year and business volume growing faster than previously planned, Siemens Energy adjusted its outlook for fiscal year 2023. Management now expects a comparable revenue growth of the Siemens Energy Group between 10% and 12% (previously between 3% and 7%). Profit margin before Special items of Siemens Energy is now expected around the low end of the guidance range of 1% to 3% due to Siemens Gamesa's poor performance in the first half-year. Accordingly, Net loss of Siemens Energy Group is expected to exceed prior fiscal year's level by up to a low-triple- digit million € amount.

Siemens Energy

Earnings Release Q2 FY 2023 | Siemens Energy

Sharp orders growth year-over-year was due GS and GT as well as Siemens

Gamesa. Growth was strongest in Europe, mainly due to a €1.7bn offshore

order for Siemens Gamesa in the UK, and in the USA.

(in millions of €)

Orders

Revenue

Profit

Profit margin

Special items (SI)

Profit before SI

Profit margin before SI

Net income (loss)

Basic earnings per share (in €)

Free cash flow pre tax

Q2

FY 2023

FY 2022

Change

12,256

7,908

56.3%¹

8,028

6,583

23.8%¹

64

(103)

n/a

0.8%

(1.6)%

2.4 p.p.

23

(54)

n/a

41

(49)

n/a

0.5%

(0.7)%

1.3 p.p.

(189)

(256)

26.2%

(0.25)

(0.22)

(13.6)%

(294)

(351)

16.4%

Book-to-bill ratio came in at 1.53. The order backlog rose to a new record

of €102.0bn.

Year-over-year, revenue increased substantially with growth in all seg-

ments led by GS.

Service revenue was in line with overall revenue growth.

Profit before Special items improved year-over-year. While Siemens

Gamesa's loss exceeded prior-year quarter's level the other segments

raised their Profit before Special items and corresponding margin driven

by higher revenue and operational improvements.

Special items were positive due to the positive effect in connection with

the "Accelerating Impact" program reported under restructuring costs

while other restructuring and integration costs increased year-over-year.

Prior-year quarter included an impairment associated with the sale of a

business reported as a strategic portfolio decision.

Free cash flow pre tax was negative primarily due to Siemens Gamesa

while GT showed a year-over-year improvement benefiting from advance

payments from customers in connection with strong orders.

1 Comparable basis: Excluding currency translation and portfolio effects. Orders developed year-over-year by 55.0% on a nominal basis, revenue respectively by 22.0%.

2

Gas Services

Earnings Release Q2 FY 2023 | Siemens Energy

Despite a relatively strong prior-year quarter, orders grew substantially

driven by the demand in Europe, due to particularly strong orders in East-

ern Europe.

(in millions of €)

Orders

Revenue

Profit

Profit margin

Special items (SI)

Profit before SI

Profit margin before SI

Q2

FY 2023

FY 2022

Change

4,470

3,635

23.0%¹

2,842

2,282

27.3%¹

331

168

96.8%

11.6%

7.4%

4.3 p.p.

32

(8)

n/a

299

176

69.4%

10.5%

7.7%

2.8 p.p.

Book-to-bill ratio was 1.57 and the order backlog stood at €42.1bn at the

end of the quarter.

Revenue grew substantially mainly driven by the new unit business.

Profit before Special items increased sharply. The improvement was driven

by revenue growth and an improved cost structure as well as a strong ser-

vice contribution.

Special items benefited from the aforementioned positive effect in con-

nection with the "Accelerating Impact" program.

1 Comparable basis: Excluding currency translation and portfolio effects. Orders developed year-over-year by 23.0% on a nominal basis, revenue respectively by 24.6%.

Grid Technologies

Continued strong orders momentum with a sharp increase in the second

quarter largely driven by the product business. All regions showed growth

with the strongest increase recorded in the USA.

(in millions of €)

Orders

Revenue

Profit

Profit margin

Special items (SI)

Profit before SI

Profit margin before SI

Q2

FY 2023

FY 2022

Change

2,913

2,015

44.4%¹

1,743

1,385

26.8%¹

112

65

71.0%

6.4%

4.7%

1.7 p.p.

(3)

(3)

(18.4)%

115

69

66.7%

6.6%

5.0%

1.6 p.p.

GT reported a Book-to-bill ratio of 1.67 with the order backlog rising to

€19.8bn.

Revenue grew substantially, supported by all businesses.

Profit before Special items increased sharply leading to a margin substan-

tially above prior year's level. The progress was based on a higher share of

margin-accretive volume, operational improvements and positive hedging

effects. The prior-year quarter was burdened by impacts related to higher

material and logistic costs.

1 Comparable basis: Excluding currency translation and portfolio effects. Orders developed year-over-year by 44.6% on a nominal basis, revenue respectively by 25.9%.

3

Transformation of Industry

Earnings Release Q2 FY 2023 | Siemens Energy

After a strong quarter in the prior year, orders decreased slightly, as ex-

pected, primarily due to a substantial decrease in the Electrification, Au-

tomation, Digitalization business.

(in millions of €)

Orders

Revenue

Profit

Profit margin

Special items (SI)

Profit before SI

Profit margin before SI

Q2

FY 2023

FY 2022

Change

1,394

1,414

(0.3)%¹

1,156

964

21.2%¹

81

(35)

n/a

7.0%

(3.6)%

10.7 p.p.

8

(39)

n/a

73

5

>200%

6.3%

0.5%

5.9 p.p.

The book-to-bill ratio was 1.21. The order backlog amounted to €6.4bn.

Revenue grew substantially supported by all four businesses.

Profit before Special items and the corresponding margin improved

sharply year-over-year based on the increases at the Industrial Steam Tur-

bines & Generators, the Compression and the Electrification, Automation,

Digitalization businesses. This was due to higher margin-accretive revenue

and operational improvements resulting in a better cost position. Addi-

tionally, the recent quarter included positive currency effects.

Special items benefited from the aforementioned positive effect in con-

nection with the "Accelerating Impact" program. The prior-year quarter

included an impairment associated with the sale of a business reported as

a strategic portfolio decision.

1 Comparable basis: Excluding currency translation and portfolio effects. Orders developed year-over-year by (1.4)% on a nominal basis, revenue respectively by 19.9%.

Therein:

Sustainable Energy Systems

FY 2023

FY 2022

Change

Orders

64

33

95.0%¹

Revenue

21

14

47.1%¹

Profit margin before SI

(64.5)%

(88.7)%

24.2 p.p.

1 Comparable basis: Excluding currency translation and portfolio effects. Orders developed year-over-year by 95.3% on a nominal basis, revenue respectively by 47.5%.

Electrification, Automation,

Digitalization

FY 2023

FY 2022

Change

Orders

346

490

(28.0)%¹

Revenue

270

248

11.6%¹

Profit margin before SI

5.1%

2.4%

2.7 p.p.

1 Comparable basis: Excluding currency translation and portfolio effects. Orders developed year-over-year by (29.4)% on a nominal basis, revenue respectively by 8.9%.

Industrial Steam Turbines

& Generators

FY 2023

FY 2022

Change

Orders

430

445

(2.5)%¹

Revenue

379

314

22.7%¹

Profit margin before SI

11.5%

3.7%

7.8 p.p.

1 Comparable basis: Excluding currency translation and portfolio effects. Orders developed year-over-year by (3.4)% on a nominal basis, revenue respectively by 20.4%.

Compression

FY 2023

FY 2022

Change

Orders

579

453

28.9%¹

Revenue

493

397

23.7%¹

Profit margin before SI

6.2%

(0.1)%

6.3 p.p.

1 Comparable basis: Excluding currency translation and portfolio effects. Orders developed year-over-year by 28.0% on a nominal basis, revenue respectively by 24.2%.

4

Siemens Gamesa

Earnings Release Q2 FY 2023 | Siemens Energy

Orders increased sharply year-over-year, reflecting a strong quarter and a

relatively low prior-year level. This was mainly due to higher volume from

large orders, including the €1.7bn offshore order in the UK.

(in millions of €)

Orders

Revenue

Profit

Profit margin

Special items (SI)

Profit before SI

Profit margin before SI

Q2

FY 2023

FY 2022

Change

3,643

1,198

>200%¹

2,438

2,177

13.6%¹

(386)

(322)

(19.7)%

(15.8)%

(14.8)%

(1.0) p.p.

(12)

(22)

(45.7)%

(374)

(301)

(24.4)%

(15.4)%

(13.8)%

(1.5) p.p.

Book-to-bill ratio came in at 1.49. The order backlog amounted to €34.6bn.

Revenue grew significantly, supported by increases in all businesses.

Profit before Special items continued to be burdened by the impact of the

inflation, challenges related to the supply chain and the ramp-up of the

offshore activities as well as by effects from onerous projects. The recent

quarter benefited from one-off effects in revenue totaling a higher two-

digit million € amount from non-recurring business activities.

1 Comparable basis: Excluding currency translation and portfolio effects. Orders developed year-over-year by >200% on a nominal basis, revenue respectively by 12.0%.

Reconciliation to Consolidated Financial Statements

Profit before Special items (SI)

Q2

(in millions of €)

FY 2023

FY 2022

Total Segments

112

(51)

Reconciliation to Consolidated Financial Statements

(71)

2

Siemens Energy

41

(49)

Reconciliation to Consolidated Financial Statements includes items which management does not consider to be indicative of the segments' performance - mainly group management costs (management and corporate func- tions) and other central items, Treasury activities as well as eliminations. Other central items include Siemens brand fees, corporate services (e.g. management of the Group's real estate portfolio (except Siemens Gamesa), which was allocated to the Gas and Power segment in the prior year), corporate projects, centrally held equity interests and other items.

The negative change year-over-year in Reconciliation to Consolidated Financial Statements was mainly due to increased costs for corporate functions and other central items.

5

Disclaimer

Siemens Energy AG published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 05:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SIEMENS ENERGY AG
01:15aSiemens Energy tones down profit outlook on wind sector challenges
RE
01:07aSiemens Energy : Q2 FY2023 Earnings Release and Financial Results
PU
01:07aSiemens Energy : Q2 FY2023 Presentation Analyst Call
PU
01:07aEarnings Release Q2 Fy 2023 : Strong orders, substantially higher revenue, positive Profit..
PU
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Caution Expected for Stocks at Start of Week
DJ
12:06aWEEKLY FORECAST: Dates until May 26, 2023
DP
05/14Investors continue to hold back - focus on US debt dispute
DP
05/12Nordex continues to struggle with profitability - stock nevertheless up
DP
05/12WEEKLY FORECAST: Dates until May 26, 2023
DP
05/12Siemens Energy Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS ENERGY AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 30 651 M 33 287 M 33 287 M
Net income 2023 -456 M -495 M -495 M
Net cash 2023 1 299 M 1 411 M 1 411 M
P/E ratio 2023 -40,6x
Yield 2023 0,10%
Capitalization 17 729 M 19 254 M 19 254 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 92 000
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 22,38 €
Average target price 24,74 €
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial, Inclusion & Diversity Officer
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Günter Augustat Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG27.34%19 254
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-2.86%23 081
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-30.54%13 834
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-27.16%5 947
GOODWE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-20.18%4 566
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.66%3 314
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer