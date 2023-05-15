Siemens Energy : Q2 FY2023 Earnings Release and Financial Results
05/15/2023 | 01:07am EDT
Earnings Release Q2 FY 2023
January 1 to March 31, 2023
Munich, Germany, May 15, 2023 - Siemens Energy today announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 that ended March 31, 2023.
Strong orders, substantially higher revenue, positive Profit before Special items held back by Siemens Gamesa
"Strong orders confirm our very good positioning in the markets for energy transition technologies, such as power generation and transmission. Our adjusted outlook reflects the strong demand, as well as the continuous challenging market environment in the wind industry. The turnaround of the wind business remains the cornerstone of becoming a profitable leader of the energy transition", says Christian Bruch, President and CEO of Siemens Energy AG.
Siemens Energy's markets remained favorable. Consequently, the Company continued to enjoy strong growth in orders and in revenue. Profit continued to be impacted by supply chain challenges, the ramp-up of the offshore activities as well as by effects from onerous projects at Siemens Gamesa.
Siemens Energy recorded orders of €12.3bn reflecting 56.3% growth on a comparable basis (excluding currency translation and portfolio effects). The Book- to-bill ratio (ratio of orders to revenue) came in at 1.53 and the order backlog reached a new record of €102.0bn exceeding the €100bn mark, for the first time.
Revenue increased by 23.8% on a comparable basis to €8.0bn reflecting growth in all segments.
Siemens Energy's Profit before Special items was positive with €41m (Q2 FY 2022: negative €49m). A loss at Siemens Gamesa was more than offset by a
strong performance in all other segments, led by Gas Services (GS). Positive Special items of €23m (Q2 FY 2022: negative €54m) were driven by a positive effect of €78m in connection with the "Accelerating Impact" program reported under restructuring costs. Most measures of the program have been executed or contractually solved. Due to improved market conditions and volume growth, the assessment of the further progress of the program has changed. The positive effect more than offset an increase in other restructuring and integration costs. Therefore, Profit for Siemens Energy was positive with €64m (Q2 FY 2022: negative €103m).
Siemens Energy reported a Net loss of €189m (Q2 FY 2022: Net loss €256m). Corresponding basic earnings per share (EPS) were negative €0.25 (Q2 FY 2022: negative €0.22).
As expected, Free cash flow pre tax was negative with €294m (Q2 FY 2022: negative €351m). A higher cash outflow at Siemens Gamesa was partly offset by strong cash flow in other segments, primarily at Grid Technologies (GT).
Due to the financial performance in the first half-year and business volume growing faster than previously planned, Siemens Energy adjusted its outlook for fiscal year 2023. Management now expects a comparable revenue growth of the Siemens Energy Group between 10% and 12% (previously between 3% and 7%). Profit margin before Special items of Siemens Energy is now expected around the low end of the guidance range of 1% to 3% due to Siemens Gamesa's poor performance in the first half-year. Accordingly, Net loss of Siemens Energy Group is expected to exceed prior fiscal year's level by up to a low-triple- digit million € amount.
Siemens Energy
Earnings Release Q2 FY 2023 | Siemens Energy
• Sharp orders growth year-over-year was due GS and GT as well as Siemens
Gamesa. Growth was strongest in Europe, mainly due to a €1.7bn offshore
order for Siemens Gamesa in the UK, and in the USA.
(in millions of €)
Orders
Revenue
Profit
Profit margin
Special items (SI)
Profit before SI
Profit margin before SI
Net income (loss)
Basic earnings per share (in €)
Free cash flow pre tax
Q2
FY 2023
FY 2022
Change
12,256
7,908
56.3%¹
8,028
6,583
23.8%¹
64
(103)
n/a
0.8%
(1.6)%
2.4 p.p.
23
(54)
n/a
41
(49)
n/a
0.5%
(0.7)%
1.3 p.p.
(189)
(256)
26.2%
(0.25)
(0.22)
(13.6)%
(294)
(351)
16.4%
• Book-to-bill ratio came in at 1.53. The order backlog rose to a new record
of €102.0bn.
•
Year-over-year, revenue increased substantially with growth in all seg-
ments led by GS.
• Service revenue was in line with overall revenue growth.
•
Profit before Special items improved year-over-year. While Siemens
Gamesa's loss exceeded prior-year quarter's level the other segments
raised their Profit before Special items and corresponding margin driven
by higher revenue and operational improvements.
• Special items were positive due to the positive effect in connection with
the "Accelerating Impact" program reported under restructuring costs
while other restructuring and integration costs increased year-over-year.
Prior-year quarter included an impairment associated with the sale of a
business reported as a strategic portfolio decision.
•
Free cash flow pre tax was negative primarily due to Siemens Gamesa
while GT showed a year-over-year improvement benefiting from advance
payments from customers in connection with strong orders.
1 Comparable basis: Excluding currency translation and portfolio effects. Orders developed year-over-year by 55.0% on a nominal basis, revenue respectively by 22.0%.
2
Gas Services
Earnings Release Q2 FY 2023 | Siemens Energy
• Despite a relatively strong prior-year quarter, orders grew substantially
driven by the demand in Europe, due to particularly strong orders in East-
ern Europe.
(in millions of €)
Orders
Revenue
Profit
Profit margin
Special items (SI)
Profit before SI
Profit margin before SI
Q2
FY 2023
FY 2022
Change
4,470
3,635
23.0%¹
2,842
2,282
27.3%¹
331
168
96.8%
11.6%
7.4%
4.3 p.p.
32
(8)
n/a
299
176
69.4%
10.5%
7.7%
2.8 p.p.
• Book-to-bill ratio was 1.57 and the order backlog stood at €42.1bn at the
end of the quarter.
• Revenue grew substantially mainly driven by the new unit business.
• Profit before Special items increased sharply. The improvement was driven
by revenue growth and an improved cost structure as well as a strong ser-
vice contribution.
• Special items benefited from the aforementioned positive effect in con-
nection with the "Accelerating Impact" program.
1 Comparable basis: Excluding currency translation and portfolio effects. Orders developed year-over-year by 23.0% on a nominal basis, revenue respectively by 24.6%.
Grid Technologies
• Continued strong orders momentum with a sharp increase in the second
quarter largely driven by the product business. All regions showed growth
with the strongest increase recorded in the USA.
(in millions of €)
Orders
Revenue
Profit
Profit margin
Special items (SI)
Profit before SI
Profit margin before SI
Q2
FY 2023
FY 2022
Change
2,913
2,015
44.4%¹
1,743
1,385
26.8%¹
112
65
71.0%
6.4%
4.7%
1.7 p.p.
(3)
(3)
(18.4)%
115
69
66.7%
6.6%
5.0%
1.6 p.p.
• GT reported a Book-to-bill ratio of 1.67 with the order backlog rising to
€19.8bn.
• Revenue grew substantially, supported by all businesses.
• Profit before Special items increased sharply leading to a margin substan-
tially above prior year's level. The progress was based on a higher share of
margin-accretive volume, operational improvements and positive hedging
effects. The prior-year quarter was burdened by impacts related to higher
material and logistic costs.
1 Comparable basis: Excluding currency translation and portfolio effects. Orders developed year-over-year by 44.6% on a nominal basis, revenue respectively by 25.9%.
3
Transformation of Industry
Earnings Release Q2 FY 2023 | Siemens Energy
• After a strong quarter in the prior year, orders decreased slightly, as ex-
pected, primarily due to a substantial decrease in the Electrification, Au-
tomation, Digitalization business.
(in millions of €)
Orders
Revenue
Profit
Profit margin
Special items (SI)
Profit before SI
Profit margin before SI
Q2
FY 2023
FY 2022
Change
1,394
1,414
(0.3)%¹
1,156
964
21.2%¹
81
(35)
n/a
7.0%
(3.6)%
10.7 p.p.
8
(39)
n/a
73
5
>200%
6.3%
0.5%
5.9 p.p.
• The book-to-bill ratio was 1.21. The order backlog amounted to €6.4bn.
• Revenue grew substantially supported by all four businesses.
• Profit before Special items and the corresponding margin improved
sharply year-over-year based on the increases at the Industrial Steam Tur-
bines & Generators, the Compression and the Electrification, Automation,
Digitalization businesses. This was due to higher margin-accretive revenue
and operational improvements resulting in a better cost position. Addi-
tionally, the recent quarter included positive currency effects.
• Special items benefited from the aforementioned positive effect in con-
nection with the "Accelerating Impact" program. The prior-year quarter
included an impairment associated with the sale of a business reported as
a strategic portfolio decision.
1 Comparable basis: Excluding currency translation and portfolio effects. Orders developed year-over-year by (1.4)% on a nominal basis, revenue respectively by 19.9%.
Therein:
Sustainable Energy Systems
FY 2023
FY 2022
Change
Orders
64
33
95.0%¹
Revenue
21
14
47.1%¹
Profit margin before SI
(64.5)%
(88.7)%
24.2 p.p.
1 Comparable basis: Excluding currency translation and portfolio effects. Orders developed year-over-year by 95.3% on a nominal basis, revenue respectively by 47.5%.
Electrification, Automation,
Digitalization
FY 2023
FY 2022
Change
Orders
346
490
(28.0)%¹
Revenue
270
248
11.6%¹
Profit margin before SI
5.1%
2.4%
2.7 p.p.
1 Comparable basis: Excluding currency translation and portfolio effects. Orders developed year-over-year by (29.4)% on a nominal basis, revenue respectively by 8.9%.
Industrial Steam Turbines
& Generators
FY 2023
FY 2022
Change
Orders
430
445
(2.5)%¹
Revenue
379
314
22.7%¹
Profit margin before SI
11.5%
3.7%
7.8 p.p.
1 Comparable basis: Excluding currency translation and portfolio effects. Orders developed year-over-year by (3.4)% on a nominal basis, revenue respectively by 20.4%.
Compression
FY 2023
FY 2022
Change
Orders
579
453
28.9%¹
Revenue
493
397
23.7%¹
Profit margin before SI
6.2%
(0.1)%
6.3 p.p.
1 Comparable basis: Excluding currency translation and portfolio effects. Orders developed year-over-year by 28.0% on a nominal basis, revenue respectively by 24.2%.
4
Siemens Gamesa
Earnings Release Q2 FY 2023 | Siemens Energy
• Orders increased sharply year-over-year, reflecting a strong quarter and a
relatively low prior-year level. This was mainly due to higher volume from
large orders, including the €1.7bn offshore order in the UK.
(in millions of €)
Orders
Revenue
Profit
Profit margin
Special items (SI)
Profit before SI
Profit margin before SI
Q2
FY 2023
FY 2022
Change
3,643
1,198
>200%¹
2,438
2,177
13.6%¹
(386)
(322)
(19.7)%
(15.8)%
(14.8)%
(1.0) p.p.
(12)
(22)
(45.7)%
(374)
(301)
(24.4)%
(15.4)%
(13.8)%
(1.5) p.p.
• Book-to-bill ratio came in at 1.49. The order backlog amounted to €34.6bn.
• Revenue grew significantly, supported by increases in all businesses.
• Profit before Special items continued to be burdened by the impact of the
inflation, challenges related to the supply chain and the ramp-up of the
offshore activities as well as by effects from onerous projects. The recent
quarter benefited from one-off effects in revenue totaling a higher two-
digit million € amount from non-recurring business activities.
1 Comparable basis: Excluding currency translation and portfolio effects. Orders developed year-over-year by >200% on a nominal basis, revenue respectively by 12.0%.
Reconciliation to Consolidated Financial Statements
Profit before Special items (SI)
Q2
(in millions of €)
FY 2023
FY 2022
Total Segments
112
(51)
Reconciliation to Consolidated Financial Statements
(71)
2
Siemens Energy
41
(49)
Reconciliation to Consolidated Financial Statements includes items which management does not consider to be indicative of the segments' performance - mainly group management costs (management and corporate func- tions) and other central items, Treasury activities as well as eliminations. Other central items include Siemens brand fees, corporate services (e.g. management of the Group's real estate portfolio (except Siemens Gamesa), which was allocated to the Gas and Power segment in the prior year), corporate projects, centrally held equity interests and other items.
The negative change year-over-year in Reconciliation to Consolidated Financial Statements was mainly due to increased costs for corporate functions and other central items.