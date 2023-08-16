Dear shareholders,

Because of adverse findings about product quality problems of certain onshore platforms, increased product cost inflation as well as ramp-up challenges in the offshore business we had to publish an ad-hoc announcement towards the end of the last quarter. At our Q3 quarterly results presentation on August 7, our CEO, Christian Bruch, our CFO, Maria Ferraro, and Siemens Gamesa CEO Jochen Eickholt, provided an update about the situation of the wind business and an updated full year outlook for Siemens Gamesa and Siemens Energy.

"Our third-quarter results demonstrate the challenges in turning around Siemens Gamesa. The strong performance of our other business areas gives me confidence in our company's ability to put businesses back on a strong footing", said Christian Bruch.

During the quarter, the former Gas and Power businesses, Gas

Services (GS), Grid Technologies (GT) and Transformation of Industry (TI), which account for 2/3 of group revenue, continued to improve on their key performance indicators such as orders, revenue and profit before Special Items and showed very healthy cash flow. However, because of charges and negative impacts on the underlying performance at Siemens Gamesa related to theabove-mentionedissues, Siemens Energy as a whole reported a significant loss.

Our orders show that Siemens Energy continues to benefit from a favorable market environment. Orders of €14.9bn reflect 54.2% growth on a comparable basis (excluding currency translation and portfolio effects), primarily driven by large orders at Siemens Gamesa and GT. The Book-to-bill ratio (ratio of orders to revenue) came in at 1.98 for the order backlog to rise to a new record of €109.0bn. Revenue increased by 8.0% on a comparable basis to €7.5bn. Profit before Special items of Siemens Energy was negative with €2,048m (Q3 FY 2022: negative €222m) driven by charges at Siemens Gamesa totaling €2.2bn.

In light of the developments at Siemens Gamesa, management

adjusts the outlook for Siemens Energy.