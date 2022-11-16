Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens Energy AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
  Report
2022-11-16
14.57 EUR   +0.59%
01:09aSiemens Energy : Q4 FY2022 Earnings Release and Financial Results
PU
01:09aSiemens Energy : Q4 FY2022 Comparable Key Figures
PU
01:09aSiemens Energy : Q4 FY2022 Presentation Analyst Call
PU
Siemens Energy : Q4 FY2022 Comparable Key Figures

11/16/2022 | 01:09am EST
Comparable key figures reflecting the organizational structure of Siemens Energy as of October 1, 2022 (preliminary)

Figures presented reflect the organizational structure of Siemens Energy as of October 1, 2022 with effectiveness as of the beginning of fiscal year 2022.

Orders

Revenue

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Fiscal year

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Fiscal year

(in millions of €)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Gas Services

2,952

3,635

2,612

2,615

11,813

10,291

2,037

2,281

2,375

2,801

9,493

9,141

Grid Technologies

1,910

2,015

2,660

3,831

10,416

7,260

1,323

1,385

1,589

1,989

6,285

5,814

Transformation of Industry

1,403

1,414

1,217

1,617

5,650

4,007

849

964

1,014

1,252

4,078

3,889

therein

Sustainable Energy Systems

1

33

2

8

43

90

9

14

12

18

52

17

Electrification, Automation, Digitalization

247

490

443

386

1,566

1,092

229

248

257

326

1,060

1,038

Industrial Steam Turbines & Generators

422

445

373

386

1,625

1,352

280

314

334

382

1,310

1,280

Compression

740

453

460

873

2,526

1,523

337

397

420

551

1,705

1,573

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

2,472

1,198

3,523

4,405

11,598

12,185

1,829

2,177

2,436

3,372

9,814

10,198

Reconciliation to Consolidated Financial State-

(406)

(354)

(172)

(235)

(1,166)

(743)

(81)

(224)

(134)

(233)

(672)

(560)

ments

Siemens Energy

8,330

7,908

9,840

12,234

38,312

33,001

5,956

6,582

7,279

9,180

28,997

28,482

Profit before Special Items¹

Profit margin before Special Items¹

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Fiscal year

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Fiscal year

(in millions of €)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Gas Services

178

182

182

138

680

575

8.8%

8.0%

7.7%

4.9%

7.2%

6.3%

Grid Technologies

50

69

29

79

227

365

3.8%

5.0%

1.8%

4.0%

3.6%

6.3%

Transformation of Industry

(22)

5

21

51

56

(76)

(2.6)%

0.5%

2.1%

4.1%

1.4%

(2.0)%

therein

Sustainable Energy Systems

(11)

(12)

(13)

(22)

(59)

(52)

(121.4)%

(88.7)%

(111.7)%

(126.9)%

(112.3)%

(307.1)%

Electrification, Automation, Digitalization

1

6

(1)

26

32

39

0.5%

2.4%

(0.6)%

7.9%

3.0%

3.8%

Industrial Steam Turbines & Generators

2

12

30

24

67

22

0.6%

3.7%

8.8%

6.3%

5.1%

1.7%

Compression

(14)

0

7

24

17

(86)

(4.1)%

0.0%

1.6%

4.3%

1.0%

(5.4)%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

(308)

(300)

(339)

379

(568)

(84)

(16.8)%

(13.8)%

(13.9)%

11.2%

(5.8)%

(0.8)%

Reconciliation to Consolidated Financial State-

40

2

(35)

(51)

(44)

(82)

(49.2)%

(1.1)%

26.5%

21.9%

6.6%

14.6%

ments

Siemens Energy

(62)

(41)

(143)

596

350

698

(1.0)%

(0.6)%

(2.0)%

6.5%

1.2%

2.5%

  • Compared with our previous earnings definition used in fiscal 2022 (Adjusted EBITA), our more advanced definition of Profit excludes financing interest as well as the financial result from operations.

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Fiscal year

(in millions of €)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Siemens Energy before Special Items

(62)

(41)

(143)

596

350

698

Special Items

6

(56)

(298)

(106)

(453)

(673)

Siemens Energy Profit

(56)

(97)

(441)

490

(103)

25

Amortization of intangible assets acquired in

(96)

(96)

(96)

(98)

(386)

(382)

business combinations and goodwill impairments

Financial result

(19)

2

5

(17)

(29)

(108)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(171)

(192)

(532)

375

(518)

(465)

Income tax (expenses) benefits

(69)

(60)

(1)

2

(128)

(95)

Net income (loss)

(240)

(252)

(533)

378

(647)

(560)

Disclaimer

Siemens Energy AG published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 06:08:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
