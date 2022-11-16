Siemens Energy : Q4 FY2022 Comparable Key Figures
Comparable key figures reflecting the organizational structure of Siemens Energy as of October 1, 2022 (preliminary)
Figures presented reflect the organizational structure of Siemens Energy as of October 1, 2022 with effectiveness as of the beginning of fiscal year 2022.
Orders
Revenue
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Fiscal year
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Fiscal year
(in millions of €)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Gas Services
2,952
3,635
2,612
2,615
11,813
10,291
2,037
2,281
2,375
2,801
9,493
9,141
Grid Technologies
1,910
2,015
2,660
3,831
10,416
7,260
1,323
1,385
1,589
1,989
6,285
5,814
Transformation of Industry
1,403
1,414
1,217
1,617
5,650
4,007
849
964
1,014
1,252
4,078
3,889
therein
Sustainable Energy Systems
1
33
2
8
43
90
9
14
12
18
52
17
Electrification, Automation, Digitalization
247
490
443
386
1,566
1,092
229
248
257
326
1,060
1,038
Industrial Steam Turbines & Generators
422
445
373
386
1,625
1,352
280
314
334
382
1,310
1,280
Compression
740
453
460
873
2,526
1,523
337
397
420
551
1,705
1,573
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
2,472
1,198
3,523
4,405
11,598
12,185
1,829
2,177
2,436
3,372
9,814
10,198
Reconciliation to Consolidated Financial State-
(406)
(354)
(172)
(235)
(1,166)
(743)
(81)
(224)
(134)
(233)
(672)
(560)
ments
Siemens Energy
8,330
7,908
9,840
12,234
38,312
33,001
5,956
6,582
7,279
9,180
28,997
28,482
Profit before Special Items¹
Profit margin before Special Items¹
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Fiscal year
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Fiscal year
(in millions of €)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Gas Services
178
182
182
138
680
575
8.8%
8.0%
7.7%
4.9%
7.2%
6.3%
Grid Technologies
50
69
29
79
227
365
3.8%
5.0%
1.8%
4.0%
3.6%
6.3%
Transformation of Industry
(22)
5
21
51
56
(76)
(2.6)%
0.5%
2.1%
4.1%
1.4%
(2.0)%
therein
Sustainable Energy Systems
(11)
(12)
(13)
(22)
(59)
(52)
(121.4)%
(88.7)%
(111.7)%
(126.9)%
(112.3)%
(307.1)%
Electrification, Automation, Digitalization
1
6
(1)
26
32
39
0.5%
2.4%
(0.6)%
7.9%
3.0%
3.8%
Industrial Steam Turbines & Generators
2
12
30
24
67
22
0.6%
3.7%
8.8%
6.3%
5.1%
1.7%
Compression
(14)
0
7
24
17
(86)
(4.1)%
0.0%
1.6%
4.3%
1.0%
(5.4)%
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
(308)
(300)
(339)
379
(568)
(84)
(16.8)%
(13.8)%
(13.9)%
11.2%
(5.8)%
(0.8)%
Reconciliation to Consolidated Financial State-
40
2
(35)
(51)
(44)
(82)
(49.2)%
(1.1)%
26.5%
21.9%
6.6%
14.6%
ments
Siemens Energy
(62)
(41)
(143)
596
350
698
(1.0)%
(0.6)%
(2.0)%
6.5%
1.2%
2.5%
Compared with our previous earnings definition used in fiscal 2022 (Adjusted EBITA), our more advanced definition of Profit excludes financing interest as well as the financial result from operations.
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Fiscal year
(in millions of €)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Siemens Energy before Special Items
(62)
(41)
(143)
596
350
698
Special Items
6
(56)
(298)
(106)
(453)
(673)
Siemens Energy Profit
(56)
(97)
(441)
490
(103)
25
Amortization of intangible assets acquired in
(96)
(96)
(96)
(98)
(386)
(382)
business combinations and goodwill impairments
Financial result
(19)
2
5
(17)
(29)
(108)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(171)
(192)
(532)
375
(518)
(465)
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(69)
(60)
(1)
2
(128)
(95)
Net income (loss)
(240)
(252)
(533)
378
(647)
(560)
Disclaimer
Siemens Energy AG published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 06:08:15 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
