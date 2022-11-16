Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens Energy AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:41 2022-11-16 am EST
14.57 EUR   +0.59%
01:09aSiemens Energy : Q4 FY2022 Earnings Release and Financial Results
PU
01:09aSiemens Energy : Q4 FY2022 Comparable Key Figures
PU
01:09aSiemens Energy : Q4 FY2022 Presentation Analyst Call
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens Energy : Q4 FY2022 Presentation Analyst Call

11/16/2022 | 01:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Siemens Energy strengthened business in challenging year - integration of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) is now the focus

Christian Bruch, President and CEO Siemens Energy Maria Ferraro, CFO Siemens Energy

Analyst presentation Q4 FY22 and FY22 Munich, November 16, 2022

Siemens Energy is a trademark licensed by Siemens AG.

Unrestricted © Siemens Energy, 2022

Disclaimer

INFORMATION AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This document contains statements related to our future business and financial performance, and future events or developments involving Siemens Energy that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project," or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, prospectuses, in presentations, in material delivered to shareholders, and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Siemens Energy´s management, of which many are beyond Siemens Energy´s control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, those described in disclosures, in particular in the chapter "Report on expected developments and associated material opportunities and risks" in the Annual Report. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, should acts of force majeure, such as pandemics, occur, or should underlying expectations including future events occur at a later date or not at all, or should assumptions prove incorrect, Siemens Energy´s actual results, performance, or achievements may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siemens Energy neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. This document includes supplemental financial measures - that are not clearly defined in the applicable financial reporting framework - and that are or may be alternative performance measures (non-GAAP-measures). These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of Siemens Energy´s net assets and financial position or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its consolidated financial statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

Analyst Call | Q4 FY22

2

2022-11-16

Siemens Energy is a trademark licensed by Siemens AG.

Unrestricted © Siemens Energy, 2022

CEO section

Christian Bruch, CEO

Analyst Call | Q4 FY22

3

2022-11-16

Siemens Energy is a trademark licensed by Siemens AG.

Unrestricted © Siemens Energy, 2022

Key Messages

Highlights / Lowlights

  • New group structure (effective October 1, 2022)
  • CTO: €960m raised by MCB, acceptance period in progress
  • Russia: Restructuring of business activities largely finalized
  • GP continued to deliver in Q4 and is on track for FY23 targets
  • SGRE's operating performance reflects legacy issues, decisive steps taken
  • SE's liquidity position has improved due to GP's strong cashflow

Market Environment

  • Healthy demand across all businesses at GP
  • Operating environment in wind industry improving (shift in boundary conditions, pricing and risk sharing)

Siemens Energy Guidance FY23

  • Revenue: 3% to 7% comparable1 (FY22: neg. 2.5%)
  • Profit margin before SI: 2% to 4% (FY22: 1.2%)
  • Net loss: sharp reduction compared to FY22 (FY22: neg. €647m)
  • Free cash flow pre tax: neg. range of low to-mid-triple-digit million

1 comparable: excluding currency translation and portfolio effects

2022-11-16

Q4 FY22 Financial Performance

  • Orders: +27.4% comp.1 at €12.2bn
  • Order backlog at new high of €97.4bn
  • Revenue: +5.9% comp.1 at €9.2bn; book-to-bill of 1.33
  • Adj. EBITA before SI: €594m (up from neg. €46m)
  • Adj. EBITA margin before SI: 6.5% (Q4 FY21: neg. 0.6%)
  • FCF pre tax: €1.9bn (up from €985m)

FY22 Financial Performance

  • Orders: +11.9%; at €38.3bn
  • Revenue: -2.5% comp.1 at €29.0bn; book-to-bill of 1.32
  • Adj. EBITA before SI: €379m (down from €661m)
  • Adj. EBITA margin before SI: 1.3% (FY21: 2.3%)
  • FCF pre tax: €1.5bn (up from €1.4bn)
  • Dividend suspended for fiscal year 2022

Analyst Call | Q4 FY22

4

Unrestricted © Siemens Energy, 2022

Version 18

SE proceeds to second stage of company transformation within an environment that provides challenges and opportunities

Nov 2021

Dec 2021

Feb 2022

Mar 2022

Aug 2022

COP26

Zero-Covid strategy

Start of

RePowerEU

US Inflation

China continues

War in Ukraine

Act

Reduction Act

24.02.2022

01.03.2022

21.05.2022

24.05.2022

01.10.2022

New company structure /

Virtual

New SGRE CEO

Cash Tender

CMD

Restructuring Russia business

AGM

Jochen Eickholt

Offer SGRE

Berlin

largely finalized

Analyst Call | Q4 FY22

5

2022-11-16

Unrestricted © Siemens Energy, 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Siemens Energy AG published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 06:08:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIEMENS ENERGY AG
01:09aSiemens Energy : Q4 FY2022 Earnings Release and Financial Results
PU
01:09aSiemens Energy : Q4 FY2022 Comparable Key Figures
PU
01:09aSiemens Energy : Q4 FY2022 Presentation Analyst Call
PU
01:09aSiemens Energy : Q4 FY2022 Press Release
PU
01:09aSiemens Energy : strengthened business in challenging year – integration of Siemens ..
PU
01:09aEarnings Release Q4 Fy 2022 : Siemens Energy strengthened business in challenging year &nd..
PU
01:04aSiemens Energy won't pay dividend as Siemens Gamesa challenges weigh
RE
11/15Siemens and GENERA jointly accelerate the transformation to industrial serial applicati..
AQ
11/10Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa misses full-year target
RE
11/10Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa misses target amid delays, supply chain woes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS ENERGY AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 360 M 29 462 M 29 462 M
Net income 2022 -449 M -467 M -467 M
Net cash 2022 1 795 M 1 864 M 1 864 M
P/E ratio 2022 -21,9x
Yield 2022 1,10%
Capitalization 10 352 M 10 754 M 10 754 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 92 000
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 14,49 €
Average target price 20,85 €
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial & Diversity Officer
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Günter Augustat Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-35.59%10 754
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-18.39%24 977
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED0.46%8 370
GOODWE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-1.19%5 673
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.22.94%3 165
STEM, INC.-27.62%2 188