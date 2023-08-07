  1. Markets
  2. Stock Allemagne
  3. Siemens Energy AG
  4. News
  5. Siemens Energy : SGRE woes continue to weigh despite solid improvements in the Gas & Power businesses
Security ENR

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

Equities ENR DE000ENER6Y0

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01:20:09 2023-08-07 pm EDT Intraday chart for Siemens Energy AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
14.65 EUR -5.85% -5.13% -16.93%
11:04am Siemens Energy's Expensive Wind Turbine Turnaround Plan Casts Shadow on Fiscal 2023 Financials MT
11:03am European stocks slip as investors await inflation data; miners drag RE

SIEMENS ENERGY : SGRE woes continue to weigh despite solid improvements in the Gas & Power businesses

Today at 12:28 pm

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Siemens Energy AG

Siemens Energy's Expensive Wind Turbine Turnaround Plan Casts Shadow on Fiscal 2023 Financials MT
European stocks slip as investors await inflation data; miners drag RE
Siemens Energy turns positive - No capital increase DP
SIEMENS ENERGY : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating MD
SIEMENS ENERGY : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating MD
SIEMENS ENERGY : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein MD
SIEMENS ENERGY : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan MD
European stocks slip as investors await key inflation readings RE
Siemens Energy falls - Liberation blow is a long time coming DP
Siemens Energy Outlines Measures to Rectify Quality Problems at Siemens Gamesa, Lowers FY23 Outlook MT
Siemens Energy expects several billion loss due to wind business DP
Siemens Energy books $2.4 bln in charges for wind turbine issues RE
EMEA Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Decline at Start of Week DJ
SIEMENS ENERGY : Sell rating from Bernstein MD
Siemens Energy's Wind Turbine-related Costs to Stay Under EUR2 Billion MT
Siemens Gamesa turbine woes to cost less than 2 bln euros - source RE
SIEMENS GAMESA WIND TURBINE PROBLEMS SHOULD COST PARENT SIEMENS… RE
Greencoat Renewables continues Spain expansion with new 50MW wind farm AN
SIEMENS ENERGY : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating MD
Circles: Siemens Energy wants to postpone wind turbine deliveries DP
Eurozone's Upbeat Inflation, GDP Data Boost German Stocks MT
Siemens Energy weak after circle news on wind turbines DP
Circles: Siemens Energy to postpone wind turbine deliveries due to defects DP
Habeck: Steel industry in Germany has a future DP
Habeck starts state tour with two visits to North Rhine-Westphalia DP

Chart Siemens Energy AG

Chart Siemens Energy AG
More charts

Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG specializes in the production and distribution of electricity and gas. The company also offers technical consulting and maintenance services for electrical installations. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - production, transmission and distribution of electricity and gas (66.2%); - design, construction, operation and maintenance of renewable energy production facilities (33.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (9.4%), Europe/CIS/Middle East/Africa (41.2%), the United States (15.1%), America (14.2%), China (5.3%) and Asia and Australia (14.8%).
Sector
Renewable Energy Equipment & Services
Calendar
01:00am - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Siemens Energy AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
15.56EUR
Average target price
21.93EUR
Spread / Average Target
+40.98%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Renewable Energy Equipment & Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Chart Analysis Siemens Energy AG
-16.93% 13 605 M $
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD
Chart Analysis Trina Solar Co., Ltd
-41.30% 11 407 M $
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
Chart Analysis Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Limited
-29.45% 5 611 M $
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.
-0.95% 22 826 M $
GOODWE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis GoodWe Technologies Co., Ltd.
-29.08% 4 042 M $
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Chart Analysis Array Technologies, Inc.
-8.61% 2 726 M $
SMART GÜNES ENERJISI TEKNOLOJILERI ARASTIRMA VE GELISTIRME ÜRETIM SANAYI VE TICARET A.S.
Chart Analysis Smart Günes Enerjisi Teknolojileri Arastirma ve Gelistirme Üretim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.
+92.44% 1 904 M $
SHENZHEN HOPEWIND ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Shenzhen Hopewind Electric Co., Ltd.
+8.03% 1 865 M $
ABALANCE CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Abalance Corporation
+264.49% 1 158 M $
ENEFIT GREEN AS
Chart Analysis Enefit Green AS
-9.78% 1 158 M $
Other Renewable Energy Equipment & Services
As early as today, start finding the best investment opportunities!
Optimize my profits
fermer