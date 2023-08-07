Equities ENR DE000ENER6Y0
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01:20:09 2023-08-07 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|14.65 EUR
|-5.85%
|-5.13%
|-16.93%
|11:04am
|Siemens Energy's Expensive Wind Turbine Turnaround Plan Casts Shadow on Fiscal 2023 Financials
|MT
|11:03am
|European stocks slip as investors await inflation data; miners drag
|RE
SIEMENS ENERGY : SGRE woes continue to weigh despite solid improvements in the Gas & Power businesses
Today at 12:28 pm
Company Profile
Siemens Energy AG specializes in the production and distribution of electricity and gas. The company also offers technical consulting and maintenance services for electrical installations. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - production, transmission and distribution of electricity and gas (66.2%); - design, construction, operation and maintenance of renewable energy production facilities (33.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (9.4%), Europe/CIS/Middle East/Africa (41.2%), the United States (15.1%), America (14.2%), China (5.3%) and Asia and Australia (14.8%).
01:00am - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Siemens Energy AG
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
15.56EUR
Average target price
21.93EUR
Spread / Average Target
+40.98%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
