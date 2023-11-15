Stock ENR SIEMENS ENERGY AG
PDF Report : Siemens Energy AG

Siemens Energy AG

Equities

ENR

DE000ENER6Y0

Renewable Energy Equipment & Services

Market Closed - Xetra
Other stock markets
 11:35:13 2023-11-15 am EST 		Intraday chart for Siemens Energy AG After market 12:56:06 pm
11.15 EUR +8.78% 11.13 -0.22%
06:42pm SIEMENS ENERGY : Solid Gas & Power performance, guarantees secured, SGRE to break-even by FY26 Alphavalue
05:38pm Global markets live: Alcon, Infineon, Target, Reckitt, Pfizer...
Latest news about Siemens Energy AG

SIEMENS ENERGY : Solid Gas & Power performance, guarantees secured, SGRE to break-even by FY26 Alphavalue
Global markets live: Alcon, Infineon, Target, Reckitt, Pfizer...
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 15.11.2023 - 15:15 DP
SIEMENS ENERGY : Bernstein gives a Sell rating ZD
Siemens Energy expects another billion-euro loss in wind business DP
Deutsche Bank Research rates Siemens Energy at 'Hold' DP
SIEMENS ENERGY : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral ZD
SIEMENS ENERGY : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating ZD
Siemens Energy to Review Scope of Siemens Gamesa's Activities Under Turnaround Plan MT
Siemens Energy benefits from aid - figures a minor matter DP
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Gain on Rate Hopes DJ
Transcript : Siemens Energy AG, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2023 CI
Siemens Energy Flags Swing to Net Income in FY24 MT
Siemens Energy Provides Flags Swing to Net Income in FY24 MT
US Futures, European Stocks Rise DJ
SIEMENS ENERGY : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
SIEMENS ENERGY : Jefferies remains Neutral ZD
SIEMENS ENERGY : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating ZD
Support keeps Siemens Energy on the upswing ahead of schedule DP
Siemens Energy talks with other countries about guarantees DP
Siemens AG Plans to Acquire Additional Stake in Indian JV for EUR2.1 Billion MT
Siemens to Buy 18% Stake in Siemens Ltd. India for EUR2.1 Billion MT
Siemens AG to buy Siemens Energy's stake in Indian JV at 15% discount RE
Siemens Energy reviews structure of wind unit after $5 bln loss RE
Siemens Energy sells the majority of its Indian business to Siemens DP

Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG specializes in the production and distribution of electricity and gas. The company also offers technical consulting and maintenance services for electrical installations. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - production, transmission and distribution of electricity and gas (66.2%); - design, construction, operation and maintenance of renewable energy production facilities (33.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (9.4%), Europe/CIS/Middle East/Africa (41.2%), the United States (15.1%), America (14.2%), China (5.3%) and Asia and Australia (14.8%).
Sector
Renewable Energy Equipment & Services
Calendar
2023-11-14 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Siemens Energy AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
10.25EUR
Average target price
15.91EUR
Spread / Average Target
+55.18%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Renewable Energy Equipment & Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG Stock Siemens Energy AG
-36.56% 8 814 M $
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD. Stock Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.
-20.67% 18 039 M $
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD Stock Trina Solar Co., Ltd
-51.05% 9 331 M $
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED Stock Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Limited
-42.60% 4 455 M $
GOODWE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Stock GoodWe Technologies Co., Ltd.
-47.59% 2 876 M $
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock Array Technologies, Inc.
-18.75% 2 314 M $
SHENZHEN HOPEWIND ELECTRIC CO., LTD. Stock Shenzhen Hopewind Electric Co., Ltd.
-11.15% 1 510 M $
SMART GÜNES ENERJISI TEKNOLOJILERI ARASTIRMA VE GELISTIRME ÜRETIM SANAYI VE TICARET A.S. Stock Smart Günes Enerjisi Teknolojileri Arastirma ve Gelistirme Üretim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.
+47.73% 1 378 M $
NEL ASA Stock Nel ASA
-39.65% 1 266 M $
ENEFIT GREEN AS Stock Enefit Green AS
-17.77% 1 047 M $
Other Renewable Energy Equipment & Services
