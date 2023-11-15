Siemens Energy AG specializes in the production and distribution of electricity and gas. The company also offers technical consulting and maintenance services for electrical installations. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - production, transmission and distribution of electricity and gas (66.2%); - design, construction, operation and maintenance of renewable energy production facilities (33.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (9.4%), Europe/CIS/Middle East/Africa (41.2%), the United States (15.1%), America (14.2%), China (5.3%) and Asia and Australia (14.8%).