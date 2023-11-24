Siemens Energy: construction of electrolyzer with BASF

BASF announces that it has reached a "major milestone" in the construction of a proton exchange membrane electrolyzer.



In cooperation with Siemens Energy, the water electrolysis project at the Ludwigshafen site - the so-called Hy4Chem-EI project - can now enter the next phase of construction.



Franziska Brantner, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Action, presented the official funding notification to Dr Melanie Maas-Brunner, BASF SE Board Member and Ludwigshafen Site Manager.



With an output of 54 megawatts (MW) and a capacity of up to 8,000 tonnes of hydrogen per year, the PEM electrolyzer will be one of the largest of its type in Germany once operational, BASF assures.



Powered by electricity from renewable energy sources, the system will produce CO2-free hydrogen, reducing greenhouse gas emissions at the site by up to 72,000 tonnes per year.



BASF and Siemens Energy plan to start operating the water electrolysis plant in 2025.



