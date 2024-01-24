FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Energy shares are heading for a multi-month high on Wednesday following the presentation of key data. In pre-market trading, a jump above the 13-euro mark for the first time since mid-September is on the cards: they were last traded at 13.23 euros on the Tradegate platform. This was an increase of 6.5 percent compared to Xetra. They had already risen significantly the previous day, laying the foundation for the multi-month high.

The energy technology group performed better in the first quarter than the market had expected. The main reasons cited were project postponements during the year and continued positive market momentum in key business areas. However, analysts and analysts also mentioned that the Group remains cautious in confirming its outlook. According to JPMorgan analyst Akash Gupta, this could be an indication that the surprisingly good development is related to the seasonality of the business./tih/stk