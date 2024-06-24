Siemens Energy: contract for 2 power plants in Saudi Arabia

Siemens Energy has announced the supply to Saudi Arabia of power plants equipped with key technologies that will supply nearly 4 gigawatts to the Kingdom.



The company has also signed a 25-year long-term maintenance contract for the two power plants, worth a total of around $1.5 billion.



The two power plants, Taiba 2 and Qassim 2, will be built in the western and central regions of Saudi Arabia over the next few years.



Siemens Energy's HL-class gas turbines, in combination with steam turbines and generators, will produce around 2,000 megawatts of electricity at each site.





