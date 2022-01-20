Log in
    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
  Report
Siemens Energy cuts outlook as fresh problems emerge at wind unit

01/20/2022 | 04:56pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Siemens Energy AG starts trading after IPO

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens Energy on Thursday cut its outlook after wind division Siemens Gamesa warned of prolonged supply chain issues, renewing pressure on the German firm to fully take over the unit in order to get a better handle on its problems.

Siemens Energy, which owns 67% in Siemens Gamesa, said it now expects a margin on adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) before special items in a range of 2% to 4% in 2022, down from 3% to 5% previously.

The announcement came shortly after Siemens Gamesa slashed its outlook for the third time in less than nine months, creating a headache for its German parent which has limited influence on the separately listed subsidiary.

"Performance was negatively impacted by supply chain related disruptions, which are now expected to last longer than previously anticipated, further affected by the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," Siemens Gamesa said in a statement.

Siemens Gamesa's onshore division has been troubled for some time -- also caused by ramp-up issues around a new class of turbines -- but recent progress led Christian Bruch, the CEO of its parent, to be more hopeful.

The latest profit warning is expected to trigger fresh demands on Bruch to buy the remaining stake in Siemens Gamesa, worth around 4.3 billion euros ($4.9 billion) currently, or seek other ways to accelerate the turnaround.

Based on preliminary figures, Siemens Gamesa's loss before interest and tax before purchase price allocation and integration & restructuring costs came in at 309 million euros in the first quarter.

This translated into an adjusted loss before interest, tax and amortisation before special items of 63 million euros for Siemens Energy, which also makes gas turbines, in the same period, compared with a 366 million profit last year.

($1 = 0.8846 euro)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Christoph Steitz


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG 1.77% 146.9 Delayed Quote.-5.46%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG 2.41% 22.94 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. 3.05% 18.95 Delayed Quote.-12.72%
Financials
Sales 2022 29 068 M 32 863 M 32 863 M
Net income 2022 291 M 329 M 329 M
Net cash 2022 2 775 M 3 138 M 3 138 M
P/E ratio 2022 55,1x
Yield 2022 1,06%
Capitalization 16 395 M 18 590 M 18 536 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 92 000
Free-Float -
Chart SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 22,94 €
Average target price 30,84 €
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial & Diversity Officer
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günter Augustat Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Bäreis Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-0.40%18 169
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-16.15%28 255
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-6.64%8 652
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-12.64%6 876
JIANGSU GOODWE POWER SUPPLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-25.14%4 792
NEOEN-9.80%4 176