Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens Energy AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:16:05 2023-01-19 pm EST
18.23 EUR   -4.90%
02:46pSiemens Energy cuts profit outlook as Siemens Gamesa woes continue
RE
01:58pSiemens Energy AG announces preliminary Q1 results. Strong underlying performance notwithstanding charges at Siemens Gamesa. Siemens Energy outlook adjusted for fiscal year 2023.
EQ
06:57aSIEMENS ENERGY : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens Energy cuts profit outlook as Siemens Gamesa woes continue

01/19/2023 | 02:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German Chancellor Scholz visits Siemens Energy site in Muelheim an der Ruhr

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens Energy on Thursday slashed its 2023 outlook after faulty components at the wind turbine fleet of Siemens Gamesa led to higher warranty and maintenance costs, marking the latest setback in the group's troubled relationship.

The German supplier of equipment to the power sector, which was spun off from Siemens AG in 2020, now expects a profit margin before special items of 1%-3% in the year through September, down from the 2%-4% previously forecast.

Siemens Energy owns 92.7% of Siemens Gamesa and is currently aiming to buy the rest of the division to get a better handle on operating issues that have caused a string of profit warnings and become a drag on performance.

Siemens Gamesa earlier reported a 760 million euro loss before interest and tax pre-purchase price allocation and before integration and restructuring costs for the first quarter, including a 472 million euro charge.

"These charges were triggered by an evaluation of the failure rate of the installed fleet, during which Siemens Gamesa detected a negative development of failure rates in specific components resulting in higher warranty and service maintenance costs than previously estimated," Siemens Energy said.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ludwig Burger and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG -3.01% 140.6 Delayed Quote.11.82%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG -2.24% 18.74 Delayed Quote.9.08%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. -0.03% 18.05 Delayed Quote.0.03%
All news about SIEMENS ENERGY AG
02:46pSiemens Energy cuts profit outlook as Siemens Gamesa woes continue
RE
01:58pSiemens Energy AG announces preliminary Q1 results. Strong underlying performance notwi..
EQ
06:57aSIEMENS ENERGY : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01/16Cms : Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/16SIEMENS ENERGY : Bernstein reiterates its Sell rating
MD
01/13Growing Economic Optimism, Falling Inflation Extend German Stocks Rally
MT
01/13Scholz wants to import gas from Iraq
DP
01/13Chancellor Scholz in favor of gas imports from Iraq
DP
01/13Siemens Energy to Build 6GW of Capacity in Iraq
MT
01/13Siemens Energy plans to expand cooperation with Iraq
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS ENERGY AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 30 621 M 33 050 M 33 050 M
Net income 2023 244 M 263 M 263 M
Net cash 2023 2 364 M 2 551 M 2 551 M
P/E ratio 2023 56,0x
Yield 2023 1,14%
Capitalization 13 484 M 14 554 M 14 554 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens Energy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 19,17 €
Average target price 21,92 €
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial, Inclusion & Diversity Officer
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Günter Augustat Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG9.08%14 921
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.8.86%26 680
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED5.30%8 868
GOODWE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.7.96%6 371
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.18.11%3 436
STEM, INC.14.99%1 588