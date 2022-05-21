Siemens Energy launches $4.3 bln bid for remaining Siemens Gamesa stake

* Siemens Energy bids 18.05 euros/share for 33% stake
* Bid comes after operational problems at Siemens Gamesa
* Deal could yield cost synergies of up to 300 mln eur
FRANKFURT, May 21 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy on
Saturday launched a 4.05 billion euro ($4.28 billion) bid for
the remaining shares in struggling wind turbine unit Siemens
Gamesa, hoping to remove a complex ownership
structure that has weighed on its shares.
Siemens Energy said the 18.05 euros per share bid
constitutes a premium of 27.7% over the last unaffected closing
share price of Spanish-listed Siemens Gamesa of 14.13 euros on
May 17. It is a 7.8% premium to Friday's closing price.
Siemens Energy has faced mounting shareholder pressure to
seek control of Siemens Gamesa (SGRE), in which it owns 67%, a
stake it inherited as part of a spin-off from former parent
Siemens.
That stake has given Siemens Energy little influence to deal
with product delays and operational problems at Siemens Gamesa.
The group has issued three profit warnings in less than a year.
"It is critical that the deteriorating situation at SGRE is
being stopped as soon as possible, and the value-creating
repositioning starts quickly," said Joe Kaeser, Siemens Energy's
supervisory board chairman.
This year, sources told Reuters that Siemens Energy was
exploring options to acquire the remaining stake in Siemens
Gamesa and a deal could materialise by summer.
Siemens Energy said it plans to finance up to 2.5 billion
euros of the transaction with equity or equity-like instruments,
adding a first step could be a capital increase without
subscription rights.
The remainder would be financed with debt as well as cash on
hand, Siemens Energy said, adding it aimed to delist Siemens
Gamesa. Spanish stock market regulations allow that once
ownership of 75% is reached.
Full integration of Siemens Gamesa will simplify Siemens
Energy's structure and provide a more coherent business model
that caters to legacy energy assets like coal, transition
technologies such as gas, and renewable power sources.
"This transaction comes at a time of major changes affecting
global energy," Siemens Energy Chief Executive Christian Bruch
said. "Our conviction is that the current geopolitical
developments will not lead to a setback to the energy
transition."
Siemens Energy said the deal would lead to cost synergies of
up to 300 million euros annually within three years of the full
integration, mainly due to more favourable supply chain
management, combined administration and joint R&D.
The deal should close in the second half and is expected to
achieve revenue synergies of a mid triple-digit million amount
by 2030, the group said.
($1 = 0.9470 euros)
