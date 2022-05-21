Siemens Energy makes 4.1 bln eur bid for remaining Siemens Gamesa stake

FRANKFURT, May 21 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy on
Saturday said it would offer 18.05 euros ($19.06) per share for
the remaining third it does not already own in Spanish-listed
Siemens Gamesa, hoping to remove a complex ownership
structure that has weighed on its shares.
Siemens Energy said the bid constitutes a premium of 27.7%
over the last unaffected closing share price of wind turbine
maker Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energery, also known as SGRE, of
14.13 euros on May 17.
The offer values all the Spanish-German company's equity at
about 12.3 billion euros, and the targeted stake at 4.1 billion.
Siemens Energy has faced mounting shareholder pressure to
seek control of Siemens Gamesa, in which it owns 67%, a stake it
inherited as part of a spin-off from former parent Siemens
.
That stake has given Siemens Energy little influence,
however, which has become a problem in the wake of operational
problems at Siemens Gamesa, which has issued three profit
warnings in less than a year.
"It is critical that the deteriorating situation at SGRE is
being stopped as soon as possible, and the value-creating
repositioning starts quickly," said Joe Kaeser, supervisory
board chairman at Siemens Energy.
Siemens Energy said it plans to finance up to 2.5 billion
euros of the transaction with equity or equity-like instruments.
The remainder would be financed with debt as well as cash on
hand. As a first step, equity may be offered without
subscription rights, subject to market conditions, it added.
($1 = 0.9470 euros)
